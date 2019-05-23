AL DÍA Entrepreneurs Power Lunch featuring Dani Dayan
The first AL DÍA Entrepreneurs Power Lunch featured a conversation with the Consul General of Israel, Dani Dayan.
AL DÍA hosted the first AL DÍA Entrepreneurs Power Lunch event at the Pyramid Club on Wednesday, May 22.
The event functions as a way to bring together a small group of emerging entrepreneurs and businesspeople to network and hear the story of an experienced entrepreneur in an intimate setting.
The featured speaker of the first-ever Power Lunch event was Dani Dayan, the Consul General of Israel.
During a conversation with Hernán Guaracao, AL DÍA Founder & CEO, Dayan discussed his background being born and raised in Argentina, before moving to Israel with his family as a teenager; how he became an entrepreneur at the age of 26; his fascination with New York City; and how his diplomatic career as the Consul General of Israel started in 2016.
Roughly two dozen people attended the gathering at the Pyramid Club.
