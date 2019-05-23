AL DÍA Entrepreneurs Power Lunch featuring Dani Dayan

AL DÍA hosted the first AL DÍA Entrepreneurs Power Lunch event at the Pyramid Club on Wednesday, May 22.

The event functions as a way to bring together a small group of emerging entrepreneurs and businesspeople to network and hear the story of an experienced entrepreneur in an intimate setting.

The featured speaker of the first-ever Power Lunch event was Dani Dayan, the Consul General of Israel.

During a conversation with Hernán Guaracao, AL DÍA Founder & CEO, Dayan discussed his background being born and raised in Argentina, before moving to Israel with his family as a teenager; how he became an entrepreneur at the age of 26; his fascination with New York City; and how his diplomatic career as the Consul General of Israel started in 2016.

Roughly two dozen people attended the gathering at the Pyramid Club.



