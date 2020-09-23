Advertisement

6ABC’s Walter Perez returns to emcee AL DÍA’s virtual 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards

The longtime Action News anchor and reporter first took the gig for AL DÍA’s 2019 Hispanic Heritage Awards.

by nigelt
 09/23/2020 - 15:52
in
By Nigel Thompson
September 23, 2020

A year after running the show at AL DÍA’s 2019 Hispanic Heritage Awards, longtime 6ABC anchor and reporter, Walter Perez is returning in 2020 to emcee AL DÍA’s all-virtual, Hispanic Heritage Awards set to take place on Oct. 7, 2020.

Perez is an award-winning broadcaster who joined 6ABC in 2003 after stints as a reporter and weekend morning anchor in New York, and an anchor and reporter in Miami and New Jersey.

He was also once a radio personality, hosting the highest-rated radio talk show in Central Jersey, and spent five years as the color commentator for Princeton Tigers football. 

Perez’s trophy cabinet features numerous broadcast and radio awards, including an Edward R. Murrow award for spot news coverage, a New York City Press Club award, a New York State Broadcasters award, and two New Jersey Associated Press awards.

AL DÍA’s virtual 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards are honoring arguably its most diverse set of archetypes from the business, public service, nonprofit, health and education sectors.

They serve as leaders not only for the next generation of Hispanics in Philadelphia, but for anyone of any background hoping to follow in their footsteps.

The virtual event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2020.

