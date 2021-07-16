What will be at CCP’s newest Career and Technology Center in West Philly?

The Community College of Philadelphia’s West Philly campus on the corner of 48 and Market Streets is in the middle of creating a Career and Technology Center (CATC) to be completed in Spring 2022.

The new learning facility will benefit many students from all parts of the city, and provide an opportunity for them to learn more about software proficiency, environmental studies, and hands-on healthcare training.

CATC will also act as a local hub for students with access to 3-D printing and other advanced tools.

“The CATC will offer state-of-the-art features that will lead students to in-demand careers, provide technical resources and spaces for public use, and serve as an innovation hub for small businesses and entrepreneurs,” CCP President Dr. Donald Guy Generals told West Philly Local.

Building features include a green rooftop for students and professors, and a second floor patio with connected rooms for events.

Students will have the opportunity to take advantage of the added space of about 15,000 square feet.

Building for the facility broke ground on Nov. 18 2020 in a ceremony featuring Generals alongside Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Anuj Gupta, and others.

CATC will house additional STEM programs on site.

“It will become a hub for community and educational engagement,” Dr. Generals said in a video on CCP’s website. “Students are able to come here for those who are looking for immediate training.”

The center will also be anchored on mechatronics, welding, and robotics, with an additional expansion to CCP’s Allied Health program. Its autotech program will also expand to alternative fuels, as well as diesel, so students can learn how to work on trucks and busses.

Kenney said that Philadelphia is a high-demand city with a thriving economy, meaning it is critical to invest in more education training.

“Now more than ever, we need innovative collective action to solve the unprecedented challenges that lay ahead of us in the future,” he said.

CATC will also provide non-credit PennDOT and Emissions Inspector certification, a Gas Distribution Pipeline program and STEM transportation Summer camps.

The career development building will also have non-credit certified nurse and dental assistant programs.

CATC recently received a $250,000 grant to provide innovative training programs for students joining the new program in the Spring of 2022.

CCP is hoping to get more low-income students enrolled in college courses without having to worry about paying rent. The school announced in May that it collaborated with the Philadelphia Housing Authority to provide affordable, quality housing to CCP students.

The collaboration will also provide a stability plan for students, academic advising, and other important assistance programs.

For more information on CCP and its many degree programs visit its website.