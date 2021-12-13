Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Más Scholarships return to provide millions to students, in partnership with Lil Nas X

Since 2016, the Live Más Scholarship has provided students nationwide with unique opportunities to pursue higher education opportunities.

The Live Más Scholarship is awarded to students based on their passions, rather than academic merit or athletic ability. Over the years, the scholarship has helped countless students use their passions to ignite change in their communities, culture and beyond.

This year, rapper and producer Lil Nas X, who was recently appointed the Chief Impact Officer for the Taco Bell Foundation, is helping launch the application period and encouraging passionate young individuals to apply.

Prior to his career in the music industry, Lil Nas X worked at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell as a teenager.

"Taco Bell has a really special place in my heart — ever since I worked there, I've always been amazed at how they look out for their team members and fans," said Lil Nas X, in a press release. “I know there's a lot of young people like me out there who are taking non-traditional paths to follow their dreams, so I'm super excited to play a part in making sure more of them know Taco Bell has their back when it comes to achieving those goals.”

New @TacoBell CIO suited up and helping the Taco Bell Foundation give out up to $7 million in Live Más Scholarship money Apply here - https://t.co/URl2FivvKw #tacobellpartner pic.twitter.com/NaD12YjWFF — MONTERO (@LilNasX) November 19, 2021

To apply, students are required to submit a two-minute video describing what their unique passion is, and how they can use that passion to make a difference in the world.

The Live Más Scholarship program has been a valuable resource for students in addressing some of the disparities that have long existed in higher education.

According to a BestColleges survey, 83% of undergraduate students agree it is important to love what you study, but just 40% say they are pursuing their passions.

The survey also found that White students were more likely (42%) than students of color (35%) to pursue their field of study because it is their passion, while also being more likely (46%) to pursue their choice as a career interest than students of color (38%).

In 2021, there were 725 Live Más Scholarship recipients. Of those recipients, more than half were students of color, including 21% African-American, 19% Hispanic and 18% Asian-American.

Students between the ages of 16 and 26 are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. While there are no grade, essay or test score requirements, applicants must be on-track to apply for or enrolled in an accredited post-high school/post-secondary educational program.

The awards are distributed as $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 per student.

Overall, the Taco Bell Foundation will be awarding $7 million — $5 million in new and renewal scholarships, and $2 million to Taco Bell team members who have been a part of the team for at least 30 consecutive days. This is a reduction of the previous 90-day employment requirement to encourage scholarship applications among team members and incentivize prospective job candidates.

Applications will close on Jan. 11, 2022 and recipients will be announced in Spring 2022.

To learn more information about the Live Más Scholarship or apply, click here.