Want to be a census taker?

Overview

The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau is currently hiring for a variety of positions throughout the country. They are looking to hire thousands of people to help conduct the 2020 Census, ensuring that everyone is counted. Making sure everyone is counted is the way our federal government can best determine how funding is used toward different communities.

Census takers help make sure everyone is counted by going door-to-door and interviewing residents. The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire people to work in their own community because that is the area they know best.

What is a census taker?

Census takers work in their community, going door-to-door to interview residents who have not yet responded to the census. They will use electronic devices to collect census data. Additionally, they will verify that stated addresses are correct by using maps and address lists and update any address needed.

Census takers have a direct impact on their community. The work they do can help communities who are in need of a new school to get funding or help to get funding for a road that needs repairing.

What’s the pay?

The pay depends on where you live in the country and the position you apply for. For example, in Philadelphia County, the pay is between $17 and $25.50 per hour. It is important to note that this payment is for all jobs that are offered, including office positions.

What are the hours?

Hours are flexible and depend on the area in which you will be working. Many census takers will need to be available during the weekends and in the evenings, as this is when most people are at home and can be interviewed.

What work experience will you gain?

Working as a census taker, you can gain experience in interviewing and interpersonal communication. Because census takers work directly with the public, they gain experience in getting to know the members of their community and making connections. Also, census takers must explain the benefits of participating in the 2020 Census, so they will gain experience in marketing the services of the census. This experience is valuable because it is transferable for many types of jobs.