Boost your resume by working for the U.S. Census

Overview

Working in a temporary position as a census taker for the U.S. Census Bureau is a great way to add more skills to your resume. All positions have flexible hours and pay at or above minimum wage -- a great way to earn a few extra dollars.

Resume Boosting Skills

After working for the U.S. Census Bureau, employees can add valuable skills to their resume, depending on the position they are hired for.

Census takers go door to door interviewing residents and adding them to the census count if they have not registered. They gain interviewing and interpersonal communication skills as census takers must interact with people in their community.

Census field supervisors gain managerial skills, including scheduling and quality control as they supervise census takers.

Recruiting assistants will gain presentation skills as they give impromptu presentations and meet with community representatives, media outlets and employment agencies to promote employment opportunities within the census.

Clerks will gain administrative and clerical skills, such as payroll, personnel and recruiting.

Office operations supervisors can gain a variety of office managerial skills such as developing work schedules, data entry, conducting quality checks and supervising clerks.

Working for the Census is a great way for retirees or students to earn extra income.

In Philadelphia, for example, someone can expect to earn between $17- $25.50 per hour, depending on the type of position.