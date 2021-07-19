Advertisement

Fifteen Philly high schools recommended for system-wide accreditation

The Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) has recommended the School District of Philadelphia to receive system-wide accreditation. Photo: Samantha Laub/AL DÍA News

The Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) has recommended the School District of Philadelphia to receive system-wide accreditation. Photo: Samantha Laub/AL DÍA News

Fifteen Philly high schools recommended for system-wide accreditation

The recognition will go a long way in improving the overall school experience for students in the city.

by nigelt
 07/19/2021 - 14:43
in
The Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) has recommended the School District of Philadelphia to receive system-wide accreditation. Photo: Samantha Laub/AL DÍA News
The Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) has recommended the School District of Philadelphia to receive system-wide accreditation. Photo: Samantha Laub/AL DÍA News

By Natalie Venegas
July 19, 2021

As the School District of Philadelphia continues on the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the return to in-person learning, a new accreditation could provide more opportunities for students. 

On Wednesday, July 14 the School District of Philadelphia announced that the Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) had recommended the School District of Philadelphia receive system-wide accreditation. Fifteen high schools in the city will also join the district in receiving accreditation.

“The Middle States accreditation process aligns with the Board of Education’s newly identified goals and guardrails,” said Malika Savoy-Brooks, Ed.D., chief academic support officer at the School District of Philadelphia. 

According to the district, schools with the accreditation will have more opportunities for students as accreditation makes them eligible for more federal funds. 

The MSA-CESS accreditation is considered the gold standard for measuring and advancing school improvement.

In addition, the accreditation is one of the pre-requisites used by the College Board in determining a school’s eligibility to serve as a College Board test center and to offer advanced placement courses.

“The Middle State Accreditation strengthens the work we are doing by allowing us to examine and improve our processes and procedures and then receive affirmation by a team of experts that we are meeting high educational standards,” Savoy-Brooks said. 

Individual high schools started receiving MSA-CESS accreditation in 2017, but it is an important recognition for the Philly School District as a whole because the accreditation is one recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. 

However, to receive the accreditation all district offices and 15 high schools had to provide representatives, including employees, students, parents and community members, to complete a self-study and showcase why the schools were deserving.

According to the district, as more schools continue to receive accreditation, the focus on district-wide efforts to grow and improve students academic performance will continue to be a priority. 

“The School District of Philadelphia is committed to providing an excellent public school education to ensure all children graduate from high school ready to succeed,” said Savoy-Brooks.  

The district states that their goal is for all School District of Philadelphia high schools to be accredited by 2024.

“When the new accreditation becomes official in October, a total of 37 of the 54 District high schools will be accredited,with a goal for all SDP high schools to be accredited by 2024,” School District of Philadelphia officials said. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Philly schools
latinos in education
School District of Philadelphia

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Education

The new CATC building will offer a variety of different classes and certificate programs. Photo: ccp.edu
What will be at CCP’s newest Career and Technology Center in West Philly?
National Science Foundation awards University of Pennsylvania and University of Puerto Rico funds and allows more diversity in STEM. Photo: Getty Images
UPenn’s collaboration with University of Puerto Rico receives new grant from the National Science Foundation
Amalia Dache becomes the first Latina tenured Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education. Photo: Portland Institute for Contemporary Art
UPenn Graduate School of Education has its first Latina tenured associate professor
Photo Credit: Casa del Carmen Preschool Academy.
Casa del Carmen launches art therapy pilot program to support child development
AL DIA News
AL DIA News