"I'm 13 and I haven't figured out what I'm gonna do yet," Jack Rico, 13. Photo: CNN

California's most prodigious mind is a 13-year-old Latino boy

In just two years, Jack Rico has graduated from Fullerton College with four professional degrees and a perfect GPA. Now he says he wants to find himself.

 05/28/2020 - 06:26
By Beatriz García
May 28, 2020

When Jack Rico was three years old he asked his parents to visit the White House for his birthday. They accepted the request on one condition: He had to learn the names of the country's presidents by heart. He did more than accept the challenge; he memorized the names of the vice presidents as well. 

This young Hispanic genius was already showing signs of his prowess when he was a little kid, so it's not surprising that in two years he's the youngest graduate in the history of Fullerton College in California, with four professional degrees and high grades that have allowed him to get a scholarship to study at the University of Nevada. 

jack_3.jpg

Photo: CNN

The little Hispanic Einstein, who already has degrees in History, Human Expression, Behavior and Social Sciences, admits that he doesn't yet know what he wants to do in the future, but will analyze his options and make a decision. 

"I'm 13 years old and I still haven't figured out what I'm going to do. I'm going to find out what my interests are and what I like best," admitted Jack, who is passionate about history and would like to explore a  career in the field before his 17th birthday. 

Although neither Jack nor the rest of the graduates have been able to have a graduation ceremony this year because of COVID-19, Fullerton College honored the young Rico this Wednesday during a special event through on social media.

