Youtuber, Eden the Doll, victim of transphobic hate crime in Los Angeles

Eden Estrada is a well known Youtuber that goes by Eden the Doll. On Aug. 17, Eden and her friends were violently attacked by a man in Los Angeles, and part of it was partially captured on camera.

The Los Angeles Police Department has since started an investigation into the attack and has identified it as a hate crime.

In the early morning that Monday, the three transgender women were waiting for an Uber in Hollywood when they were attacked and robbed.

Eden later told CBS Los Angeles that it was “absolutely the worst day of my life.”

She currently has 290,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In her statement, Eden believes her attack was premeditated and added that other people on the street were calling them derogatory names and disrespecting the transgender community.

The women said their cell phones were stolen, as well as their wallets and purses.

They were screaming for help, but instead people just stood around recorded with their cell phones.

“When I was waking back up, literally all I saw and all I could see were all these lights, people with cameras, laughing at me and telling me that they wished that he had killed me, They were upset because I was still alive,” one of the women told the local CBS.

In other footage of the attack, you can see the assailant hitting one of the women, Jaslene Whiterose in the head.

The third woman who was also attacked, Joslyn Flawless, posted a video to her Instagram recounting events from her perspective.

“He held a crowbar to my face and threatened to kill me unless I stripped my shoes off and gave him my jewelry and all my processions. He said if I was trans he would kill me. He then forced me to hold his hand while he looks for my friends to kill them for being trans. Meanwhile men and WOMEN screaming that I’m a man and telling him to beat me. Please help us find them. PLEASE,” she wrote

Since then, celebrities have shown their support by sharing videos of the attack to help identify the assailants.

Actress Indya Moore reposted it on her Instagram calling out the Black community for its transphobia

“Black people must do better to center trans people within our community and target transphobia. We are all collectively up against white supremacy in this world, the on going swaths of transphobia and violence in trans people's lives is becoming more challenging to fight alone and white supremacy too,” she wrote.