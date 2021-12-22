Winter officially begins with the solstice of 2021

Two solstices occur each year, one during the month of June and the other in December. December marks the shortest day in countries in the northern hemisphere, on the equator, and the longest day in the southern hemisphere.

The solstice is the moment when the Sun reaches its southernmost point on Earth, the southernmost latitude it reaches during the year, and is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn.

Why does this phenomenon occur?

The solstices occur because the Earth's axis of rotation is tilted at 23.4 degrees from the orbit around the Sun and these tilts are responsible for the seasons we know today (autumn, spring, summer and winter). They do this because the northern and southern hemispheres receive unequal amounts of sunlight throughout the year.

"During the solstice the Earth's axis is more tilted toward the Sun, then, the hemisphere more tilted toward the Sun experiences its longest day, while the farther hemisphere experiences its longest night and shortest day," the National Astronomical Observatory (NAO) said on its website.

Solstice traditions

Ancient peoples whose survival depended on their knowledge of seasonal cycles commemorated this first day of winter with various spiritual ceremonies that symbolized the opportunity for renewal, a letting go of bad habits and negative feelings, and an embrace of hope in the midst of darkness as the days began to lengthen once again.

Many places around the world celebrate festivals honoring the winter solstice, but due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19 these were pushed to the back burner, moved to virtuality or cancelled altogether. This year, certain ceremonies are resumed, maintaining the social distancing and the measures against the coronavirus.

For example, in Canada, the Vancouver Winter Solstice Lantern Festival is a celebration brighter than solstice traditions around the world, bringing together a wide variety of music, dance, food and spectacular lantern-lit processions.