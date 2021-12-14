Why does Miami pardon pigs and not turkeys for Christmas?

In Miami, the city with the most Latinos in Florida, many families prefer to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve with roasted piglet instead of turkey.

That's why this Tuesday, December 14, Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held the fourth annual pig pardoning ceremony at Latin Café 2000 in Brickell, where she pardoned four pigs: Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo and David.

While Washington holds the 'Presidential Pardon' ceremony, where two turkeys are spared on Thanksgiving, Miami has been sparing the lives of pigs that could end up as part of a Latino family's holiday menu for the past four years.

"Today symbolizes a turning point in the lives of these lucky little pigs," said Mayor Levine Cava, to praise at the pardoning ceremony the "many talents and passions" displayed by, for example, Manchita.

Following the ceremony, the four pigs whose lives were pardoned today were moved to their new residence in the Redlands, an agricultural area where they will enjoy "ample space to run free for the rest of their lives in the company of other pigs rescued" in previous years such as Layla, Luna, Chans, Peppa and Petra.