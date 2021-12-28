What is the happiest country in the world?

According to one of the most anticipated annual surveys, on hope, happiness and expectations, carried out by Gallup International, in which people from 44 nations around the world were consulted about whether or not they feel happy in the countries they inhabit, the top five places are occupied by territories that are not considered first world, much less rich states.

Despite the difficulties of the pandemic and an uneven economic reactivation, the survey carried out by this firm leaves Colombia in first place, where 79% of the inhabitants surveyed revealed that they feel "happy" or "very happy" .

What does the pollster say?

Kancho Stoychev, president of Gallup, told the German media DW that “traditionally - we have been doing this global study for more than 40 years - the most developed or richest countries are not the happiest. This year the first is Colombia, with 79 percent. Usually, countries with a younger population top the list. More developed societies tend to have a larger population and are less happy. But acknowledging that you are happy or unhappy includes various cultural, psychological and national prejudices and stigmas. Happiness is often perceived as an absence: the absence of disease, poverty, or oppression. It is something very subjective that cannot be measured with a microscope, but it plays an important role in our lives.”

This is the Top 5 of the “happiest” countries

Colombia / +79

Kazakhstan / +76

Albania / +74

Malaysia / +73

Azerbaijan / +70

With respect to the most pessimistic countries, Stoychev indicated that “when measuring optimism and pessimism, what we do is register public attitudes, not personal ones. It is rather a condemnation of the way society works and, from that point of view, it is a positive and productive attitude. Our measure of happiness is a self-assessment.”

These are the 5 least "happy" nations

Ghana

Afghanistan

Hong Kong

Iraq

Russia

“Last year was marked by the hope that vaccines would end the pandemic. This one, however, ends with more questions than answers,” declared the president of Gallup referring to the sensations that are forecast for the next 12 months.

Regarding expectations for 2022, 38% of the Colombians surveyed also expressed feeling optimistic and confident about the current situation and the one to come.