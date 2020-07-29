Warner media performing an internal investigation on the Ellen show, toxicity will remain internal

Earlier in July, ten former employees of The Ellen Show disclosed their toxic work atmosphere to Buzzfeed News under complete anonymity.

The allegations involved being subjected to racist comments, microaggressions, and one employee even shared their position had been eliminated after they came back from a month of being in a mental health facility after a suicide attempt.

The daytime show that prides itself on the slogan “Be kind to one another,” but is facing allegations of a toxic work culture, and now is internally being investigated.

The investigation will include interviews with current and former employees about their experiences in the studio.

NBC News reported that though they have not seen the memo detailing the investigation, a close source to the producers made it clear that Ellen herself is not part of the review.

The only comment that a spokesperson for Warner media told Variety was reassurance that leadership at the media conglomerate “are committed to taking care of our staff and crew and have made decisions first and foremost with them in mind.”

Here is the thing. When an investigation is launched, and it is internal, that means that the company where the problems happen are the ones also performing the review.

So, what does that tell us? The company has their own best interests, and not that of the former or current employees affected.

This has been seen over and over. Yes, they will interview those affected. But will the story get skewed? Probably.