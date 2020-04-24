An Unsung Anthem: El Pendón Estrellado is the powerful symbolism Latinos were waiting for

In a country where the Spanish-speaking population is almost 60 million people –including the population of Puerto Rico– it is only fair that it should be equally represented.

While the constitution states that there is no official language of the United States, Latinos in the country are often attacked and judged for speaking their parent’s language.

However, things seem to be taking a major turn, especially when it comes to identity.

And with the number of Hispanic people working on the frontlines of the pandemic, it was only fitting to recognize them by releasing the Spanish version of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Just recently, on April 14, the non-profit organization, We Are All Human Foundation (WAAH), released the unsung version of the national anthem titled “El Pendon Estrellado.” In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt commissioned musician and composer Clotilde Arias to create a Spanish version of the anthem to be sung as part of the Good Neighbor Policy with Latin America. But since then, it has been forgotten.

Founder and CEO of the WAAH, Claudia Romo Edelman spoke about the relevance of this new version of the anthem, as most of the workers helping the country move forward are Hispanics.

“The Spanish version of the U.S. national anthem is a treasure as it represents U.S. Hispanics, who are both 100% Hispanic and 100% American,” said Romo Edelman.

This contemporary version of the anthem is performed by Jeidimar Rijos, the 2019 winner of La Voz, the Spanish version of the popular singing show “The Voice.” The music video also includes images of the many people working on the frontlines of COVID-19.

The release of this anthem has also been an important part of the long term initiative, The Hispanic Star, a platform that aims to unify Hispanics across the nation and to celebrate their contributions to this country.