Advertisement

Traveling for Thanksgiving? Hope you took a test

The amount of traveling despite suggestions otherwise from officials is concerning.Photo: Covidsgiving

The amount of traveling despite suggestions otherwise from officials is concerning. Photo: Getty Images.

Traveling for Thanksgiving? Hope you took a test

With the Thanksgiving this week, people are traveling despite suggestions not to.

by maritzaz
 11/25/2020 - 19:06
in
The amount of traveling despite suggestions otherwise from officials is concerning.Photo: Covidsgiving
The amount of traveling despite suggestions otherwise from officials is concerning.Photo: Covidsgiving

By Maritza Zuluaga
November 25, 2020

The holidays are officially among us. Thanksgiving week is here, and all those who planned to travel are in fact traveling. Despite the begs and pleads from mayors, governors and health officials to stay at home, and not travel, many have not listened and continued with their Thanksgiving tradition plans to go abroad.

Without proper government restrictions, there is nothing stopping people from spending time with their families. However, at airports, those traveling saw plexiglass barriers to separate themselves from the workers. Inside the terminals, there were rapid testing sites, extra masks by check-in areas, and most papers asking passengers to quarantine once getting to their destination. 

Air travel this year is down this year, but still more than 1 million people planned treks over the holiday. That is despite the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, and deaths racking up yet again during a second wave. 

As of Nov. 24, there were 88,000 people hospitalized across the country due to COVID-19. New daily case counts still surpassing 150,000, and most states have yet to announce another lockdown despite this uptick being worse than in the Spring. 

Many have urged to limit their indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people. If it’s more than that, officials suggest the celebrations be held outside. However, the main advice is to stay home and safe for next year’s festivities. 

To go with the rising case counts, deaths are now up to over 1,600 a day. In total, more than 268,000 people have now been killed by coronavirus in the U.S.

The crowds at the airport this Thanksgiving were the biggest the U.S. has seen since the pandemic began in March. 

All this to say, if you are traveling for the holidays, be sure to take precautions, and at the very least, wear a mask and take tests whenever possible to make sure you are not infecting anyone else.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
thanksgiving
COVID-19

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

Winter fun returns to Center City’s Dilworth ParkPhoto: visitephilly.com
An Ice-Skating Rink and Christmas Village Amid a Pandemic Shutdown?
The new Netflix show is based around the game of chess.  Photo: Netflix 
The topic of Latinx representation in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Arecibo Observatory was not only a place of great scientific discovery, but was also a global pop culture icon. Photo: Getty Images.
Remembering the Arecibo Observatory, the “Jewel” of Boricua science
Photo: elkentubano.comLatinos are just 4% of the state’s population, but host their own Latin Music Awards.
Kentucky hosts Latin Music Awards
AL DIA News
AL DIA News