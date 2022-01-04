The XVI Cartagena Music Festival has begun

This Tuesday began the XVI Cartagena Music Festival, which will be held until January 10 in Cartagena de Indias, with a program dedicated to chamber music, that is, pieces composed for a small group of performers. Entitled "The color of sound", attendees will be able to enjoy a more intimate facet of classical music.

The repertoire will focus on 19th century works and will be divided by country. The first two days will be dedicated to Austrian and German music (Mendelssohn, Schubert, Brahms), the following days will be devoted to France (Fauré, Debussy, Franck), Italy (Rossini, Donizetti, Ponchielli), Russia (Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Borodin) and Eastern European countries (Dvorak and Smetana). Finally, there will be a day dedicated to the most beloved works written in Colombia.

"The color of sound" will include trios, quintets, sextets and other combinations that illustrate the overflowing imagination of composers when thinking about chamber music.

The name of this year's festival comes from the fact that many music analysts have equated the sound of each instrument to a color. In addition to the color of fretted strings and piano, composers played to include the voices of instruments such as flute, oboe, horn and clarinet.