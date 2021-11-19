Why is a good idea to start the year in Cartagena?

Any time is good to travel to Cartagena de Indias, in Colombia. Although some rainy seasons occur sporadically throughout the year, most of the year the weather conditions are perfect to enjoy the charms of the city and the extraordinary places within and close to it.

Thanks to its rich cultural offer, of international stature, La Heroica opens the year becoming the place where everyone would like to be. Music, literary and film festivals are part of a luxury offer that fills the senses of all travelers who are lucky enough to be able to attend.

Early January

To start 2022 in the best way, the walled city presents a new edition of the Cartagena Music Festival from January 7 to 15, an event with the best of classical music ready to take the most emblematic places of the Historic Center with its concerts, both indoors and in beautiful open-air squares.

Late January

The 17th edition of the Hay Festival Cartagena de Indias returns to the presence after 2021 where it had to be held virtually. On this occasion, the literary festival will take place between January 27 and 30, and will include the striking offer of this event with talks that revolve around the dissemination of culture and social commitment, literature, visual arts, cinema, music, geopolitics, journalism and, of course, the environment.

The best of international cinema arrives in March

After the difficulties of the last two editions of the Cartagena International Film Festival, FICCI, which due to the pandemic could not be held in person and forced the organizers to carry out digital dynamics and presentations with reduced capacity under the light of the Luna with its Ficci Inerruptus program, 2022 is presented with an opportunity to resume face-to-face activities with which Cartagena pays tribute to the best of world cinema.

“With the premise of meeting again around the best of world, Ibero-American and national cinematography; to relive films collectively to generate spaces for reflection that allow us to continue weaving the networks and ties that cinema and society need to feed and grow; Hoping to leave isolation behind, to move from monitors at home to screens in theaters and squares, the Cartagena de Indias International Film Festival - FICCI, is preparing its 61st edition for March 2022.” This is the optimistic message that can be read on the Festival's official site, which also announces that those interested in participating in the official selection can submit their works until December 18, 2021.

Don't forget to enjoy the other charms of Cartagena while attending these events. Touring the magnificent Castillo de San Felipe, walking calmly through the Historic Center, in neighborhoods such as San Diego and Getsemaní, through the beautiful squares and parks, is an unforgettable experience in which you will travel back in time and appreciate the flavor and the colors of the Corralito de Piedra.

What to say about the beautiful beaches that you will find in the insular area, entering the impressive Corales del Rosario and San Bernardo National Natural Park. A true Caribbean paradise with crystal clear and calm waters to relax without limit.

If you want to get ahead of the beginning of 2022 and want to close this 2021 in Cartagena, December is also a unique time to live the Christmas traditions of the locals and enjoy the lights that can be seen in the most important places in the city.