PHL airport braces for holiday travelers

Christmas is coming, and for anyone traveling for the holidays, the Philadelphia International Airport advises them to plan accordingly.

Experts say about 925,000 people will be taking flight this week in order to make it in time for family celebrations. Travelers can expect to see high traffic well through Jan. 4.

The Transit Security Administration (TSA) put out a notice on Tuesday, Dec. 21 that people should arrive a few hours before their flight time, due to any potential delays in security check-ins.

“It’s going to be crowded in the airport, which is why it is important to arrive two hours before your domestic flight and three hours before an international flight,” said Gerardo Spero, federal security director of TSA, in a statement.

Every year, the TSA reminds travelers of its gift policy which encourages anyone taking presents on their flight to use gift bags rather than wrapping paper. If a gift causes a security alarm to go off, the TSA officer will unwrap the gift themselves.

Main routes on the roads may also reflect an increase in traffic predicted to be near pre-pandemic levels.

As more people return to the PHL airport this winter, management hopes to begin expansion plans soon.

On Dec. 21, PHL airport announced it will receive over $30 million in federal funding as part of the infrastructure bill. A portion of that money will boost the airport's $1.2 billion cargo expansion program, something CEO Chellie Cameron says is a big help.

Cameron says she has seen an increase in cargo for transport, but pedestrian traffic is still at a low.

“We are very grateful for this funding, which will help ensure the airport continues to be a regional economic engine," said Cameron.

The cargo expansion program is estimated to bring in 6,000 permanent jobs and about 5,000 construction jobs annually.