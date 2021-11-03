How will Cartagena celebrate its Independence Day?

Cartagena's Independence celebrations began with a special commemorative act held on the city's first cultural stage, the Adolfo Mejía Theater.

Unlike last year, where festivities were carried out in an entirely virtual format, this year, the agenda will allow some in-person events.

One of these face-to-face events was the commemorative prelude that, unlike in pre-pandemic editions, brought together all the celebrations taking place in each town of Cartagena in the days prior to the start of the Festivities in a single day. Likewise, the night became the ideal time to present the candidates for the Reign of Independence, as well as the perfect opportunity to honor several of the most representative singers of La Heroica, the festive actors, and the infallible “Lanceros” (spearmen).

With the phrase “Ponte bacano, eso va!” Mayor William Dau officially opened the program of the Commemorative Independence Festivities, emphasizing the return of the public with some safety measures measures and still without some of the traditional November’s events on account of there still being a pandemic.

For the second consecutive year, parties will not admit bands (parades and massive carnival-type groups), and part of the agenda will be held virtually. However, amid his intervention, the Mayor announced that starting Nov. 1, one-hundred percent capacity will be allowed in commercial premises and cultural venues, highlighting the progress of vaccination in the city and success of continued safety measures.

On Sept. 15, 56% of ICU beds in Cartagena's Hospital Network were full. Today, the city has 361 ICU beds in total.

The agenda

Nov. 3

EFF Conversation: "An inclusive view of diversity in festivals"

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Library of the Pie de la Popa.

Nov. 4

Sixth Salsa Festival Cartagena en Clave

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Cloister of Santo Domingo.

Nov. 5

Make up Cartagena

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: Instagram Live of the Rafael Nuñez University Corporation

Festive tradition night

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Adolfo Mejía Theater - Facebook Live Transmission.

Nov. 6

Conversation "Tradition of novembrina music in the Independence Festivities"

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Facebook Live broadcast.

Nov. 7

Swimsuit parade of the Reign of Independence

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Convention Center - Facebook Live Transmission.

Folklore Novembrino de la Independencia de Cartagena Parade

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Chiquinquirá neighborhood.

Nov. 8

Folk Dance Encounter

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: To be defined.

Nov. 10

Independence Route - Festive memory

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Facebook Live.

Tribute to great Lancers, journalists and festive actors

Time: 6 p.m.

Nov. 11

Solemn Act of Commemoration of the Act of Independence

Time: 8 a.m.

Place: Convention Center.

Commemoration of the 210 years of Independence

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: Adolfo Mejía Theater - Facebook Live.

Nov. 12

Election Queen of Independence

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Place: Proclamation Square - Facebook Live.

Nov. 13

“Salsa al parque”

Time: 8 p.m. at 12 a.m.

Place: Plaza of the Proclamation.

Nov. 14

“Cabildo de Getsemaní”

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Facebook Live

This is the complete schedule: