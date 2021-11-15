This is how the people of Cartagena celebrated independence

Although the independence of Cartagena is officially commemorated on Nov. 11, the celebrations begin in the last week of October with the prelude — a cultural event full of music and parades — and close with the crowning of an independence queen.

This year, after celebrating the 2020 independence festivities virtually, Cartageneros had the opportunity to relive the festive spirit with various concerts, parades and plays in the squares of the historic center of the city.

On Friday, Nov. 12, one day after commemorating of the independence of the 'Heroic City,' the closing ceremony was held with the election of the queen of independence called Lanceras Comunitarias. Twenty-five candidates from different neighborhoods in the city participated, and the winner was a 22-year-old Angelica Blanco Balseiro, from Nelson Mandela. Over the next year, she will work for the culture of Cartagena.

"I am proud of my representation for my Nelson Mandela neighborhood, and now also proud to represent all Cartagenerans," said Blanco as part of her first speech. "I hope to work for my community and for Cartagena as a leader."