This is how the Independence Festivities will be lived in Cartagena
Despite the fact that the public returned to the events of the November celebrations in La Heroica, the festivities will be lived with both, virtual and live events.
With a special commemorative act, held in Cartagena's first cultural stage, the Adolfo Mejía Theater, the Independence celebrations began.
Unlike last year, where on account of the pandemic the festive events had to be carried out exclusively virtually, this year the agenda will allow some events to have the presence of spectators.
One of these face-to-face events was the commemorative prelude which, unlike the prepandemic editions, brought together these celebrations that take place in each town of Cartagena in the days prior to the start of the Festivities in a single day. Likewise, the night became the ideal time to present the candidates for the Reign of Independence, as well as the perfect opportunity to honor several of the most representative singers of La Heroica and, of course, the festive actors and the infallible “Lanceros” (spearmen).
With the phrase “Ponte bacano, eso va!”, Mayor William Dau officially opened the program of the Independence Commemorative Festivities, emphasizing the return of the public to the stage with biosecurity measures and in the absence of some of the traditional November’s events on account of the still current pandemic.
For the second consecutive year, the parties will not admit bands (parades and massive carnival-type groups) and part of the agenda will be held virtually. However, in the midst of his intervention, the Mayor announced that from November the 1st, 100% capacity will be allowed in commercial premises and cultural venues, highlighting the progress of vaccination in the city and the current figures of the sanitary emergency.
As of September 15, the occupancy of ICU beds in the entire Cartagena Hospital Network is 56 percent. The city today has 361 ICU beds between occupied and available.
Agenda of the commemorative celebration of 210 years of independence
- November 3rd
EFF Conversation: "An inclusive view of diversity in festivals"
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Library of the Pie de la Popa.
- November 4th
Sixth Salsa Festival Cartagena en Clave
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Cloister of Santo Domingo.
- November 5th
Make up Cartagena
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: Instagram Live of the Rafael Nuñez University Corporation
Festive tradition night
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Adolfo Mejía Theater - Facebook Live Transmission.
- November 6th
Conversation "Tradition of novembrina music in the Independence Festivities"
Time: 10 a.m.
Venue: Facebook Live broadcast.
- November 7th
Swimsuit parade of the Reign of Independence
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Convention Center - Facebook Live Transmission.
Folklore Novembrino de la Independencia de Cartagena Parade
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Chiquinquirá neighborhood.
- November 8th
Folk Dance Encounter
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: To be defined.
- November 10th
Independence Route - Festive memory
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Facebook Live.
Tribute to great Lancers, journalists and festive actors
Time: 6 p.m.
- November 11th
Solemn Act of Commemoration of the Act of Independence
Time: 8 a.m.
Place: Convention Center.
Commemoration of the 210 years of Independence
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: Adolfo Mejía Theater - Facebook Live.
- November 12th
Election Queen of Independence
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Place: Proclamation Square - Facebook Live.
- November 13th
“Salsa al parque”
Time: 8 p.m. at 12 a.m.
Place: Plaza of the Proclamation.
- November 14th
“Cabildo de Getsemaní”
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Facebook Live
