This is how the Independence Festivities will be lived in Cartagena

With a special commemorative act, held in Cartagena's first cultural stage, the Adolfo Mejía Theater, the Independence celebrations began.

Unlike last year, where on account of the pandemic the festive events had to be carried out exclusively virtually, this year the agenda will allow some events to have the presence of spectators.

One of these face-to-face events was the commemorative prelude which, unlike the prepandemic editions, brought together these celebrations that take place in each town of Cartagena in the days prior to the start of the Festivities in a single day. Likewise, the night became the ideal time to present the candidates for the Reign of Independence, as well as the perfect opportunity to honor several of the most representative singers of La Heroica and, of course, the festive actors and the infallible “Lanceros” (spearmen).

With the phrase “Ponte bacano, eso va!”, Mayor William Dau officially opened the program of the Independence Commemorative Festivities, emphasizing the return of the public to the stage with biosecurity measures and in the absence of some of the traditional November’s events on account of the still current pandemic.

For the second consecutive year, the parties will not admit bands (parades and massive carnival-type groups) and part of the agenda will be held virtually. However, in the midst of his intervention, the Mayor announced that from November the 1st, 100% capacity will be allowed in commercial premises and cultural venues, highlighting the progress of vaccination in the city and the current figures of the sanitary emergency.

As of September 15, the occupancy of ICU beds in the entire Cartagena Hospital Network is 56 percent. The city today has 361 ICU beds between occupied and available.

Agenda of the commemorative celebration of 210 years of independence

November 3rd

EFF Conversation: "An inclusive view of diversity in festivals"

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Library of the Pie de la Popa.

November 4th

Sixth Salsa Festival Cartagena en Clave

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Cloister of Santo Domingo.

November 5th

Make up Cartagena

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: Instagram Live of the Rafael Nuñez University Corporation

Festive tradition night

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Adolfo Mejía Theater - Facebook Live Transmission.

November 6th

Conversation "Tradition of novembrina music in the Independence Festivities"

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Facebook Live broadcast.

November 7th

Swimsuit parade of the Reign of Independence

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Convention Center - Facebook Live Transmission.

Folklore Novembrino de la Independencia de Cartagena Parade

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Chiquinquirá neighborhood.

November 8th

Folk Dance Encounter

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: To be defined.

November 10th

Independence Route - Festive memory

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Facebook Live.

Tribute to great Lancers, journalists and festive actors

Time: 6 p.m.

November 11th

Solemn Act of Commemoration of the Act of Independence

Time: 8 a.m.

Place: Convention Center.

Commemoration of the 210 years of Independence

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: Adolfo Mejía Theater - Facebook Live.

November 12th

Election Queen of Independence

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Place: Proclamation Square - Facebook Live.

November 13th

“Salsa al parque”

Time: 8 p.m. at 12 a.m.

Place: Plaza of the Proclamation.

November 14th

“Cabildo de Getsemaní”

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Facebook Live

