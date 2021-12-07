France and other countries the U.S. does not recommend travel

Advertisement

The CDC has made new recommendations for U.S. travelers amid the holiday season. Photo: Pixabay

The Omicron variant spreading, the United States has issued a new updated list of countries that pose a greater threat to travelers.

by Manuel Herrera
 12/07/2021 - 23:30
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC), issued a new updated list that includes 80 countries where travel is not recommended due to the "very high" risk of contracting COVID.

These countries, classified as a Level 4 because of the Omicron variant, were selected for presenting more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days, and if people must travel to these destinations they should be fully vaccinated.

France, which before the pandemic had the highest numbers of tourists, is one of the nations classified with the greatest risk and it jeopardizes its economic recovery. Likewise, other big tourist destinations, such as the United Kingdom, Portugal, Turkey, Cyprus and Andorra, joined France on the list.

For its part, the U.S. included other major countries for tourism, such as Barbados and the Cayman Islands, as well as Singapore and Malaysia in Asia.

Get to know all the countries that are part of the list by clicking here

More Recommendations

Unlike the restrictions on travelers heading to the United States, this is not a ban and may or may not be taken into account by travelers.

Driven by the uncertainty of the new variant, the CDC has recommended avoiding international travel until a full vaccination plan is in place, which also considers a booster dose.

