France and other countries the U.S. does not recommend travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC), issued a new updated list that includes 80 countries where travel is not recommended due to the "very high" risk of contracting COVID.

These countries, classified as a Level 4 because of the Omicron variant, were selected for presenting more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days, and if people must travel to these destinations they should be fully vaccinated.

France, which before the pandemic had the highest numbers of tourists, is one of the nations classified with the greatest risk and it jeopardizes its economic recovery. Likewise, other big tourist destinations, such as the United Kingdom, Portugal, Turkey, Cyprus and Andorra, joined France on the list.

For its part, the U.S. included other major countries for tourism, such as Barbados and the Cayman Islands, as well as Singapore and Malaysia in Asia.

Get to know all the countries that are part of the list by clicking here

More Recommendations

Unlike the restrictions on travelers heading to the United States, this is not a ban and may or may not be taken into account by travelers.

Desde el 6 de diciembre todos los pasajeros de avión, así estén vacunados, deben mostrar una prueba de #COVID19 negativa hecha 1 día antes del #viaje a los EE. UU.

El cuestionario de los CDC para evaluar si puedes viajar es útil. https://t.co/z4kp0fyRqc#CDC #ViajeInternacional pic.twitter.com/RqN80WRtJs — CDC en Español (@CDCespanol) December 6, 2021

Driven by the uncertainty of the new variant, the CDC has recommended avoiding international travel until a full vaccination plan is in place, which also considers a booster dose.

If interested in more: Biden imposes new measures after first confirmed case of omicron