Colombia, the country of beauty queens

On Monday night, Cartagena native Valeria Ayos was chosen as the new Miss Universe Colombia, receiving the crown from Laura Olascuaga, also from Cartagena, who represented the country in the international Miss Universe pageant on May 16th, 2021.

Valeria is the reflection of a country full of cultural, gastronomic, musical diversity and, of course, rich in beautiful women who are willing to represent each event of their locality.

That is why it is said that this Latin American country has the most beauty pageants in the world. A survey conducted by Radio Nacional de Colombia (RCTV) in 2016 showed that there were 3.794 beauty pageants in the country.

According to Juan María Ramírez Vélez, professor of the Psychology program at Minuto de Dios University, generally the pageants are linked to parties and carnivals, which are spaces that are linked to human behavior.

"They are events for permissiveness, for letting off steam and celebration, that is why they are associated with parades, costumes, verbenas", said Ramirez to the media El Colombiano. The professor also mentioned that these events are so successful in the country due to the popular roots, regardless of social classes.

Raising queens

Although thousands of pageants are held in Colombia every year, within the top international competition, Miss Universe, the country has only twice won the crown. The first in 1958 with Luz Marina Zuluaga, who was the first Colombian to win Miss Universe. The second triumph was won by Paula Vega Dieppa in 2014.

In 2015, Ariadna Gutierrez wore the crown for 1 minute and 58 seconds, due to a mistake by then presenter Steve Harvey, who made a mistake when announcing the winner, leaving Gutierrez as first runner-up and positioning Pia Wurtzbach, representative of the Philippines, as winner of the 64th edition of Miss Universe.

Latin Misses

Latin America has been characterized as a region of Misses. There are women who from birth are trained in catwalk, etiquette and protocol, in order to meet the demands of beauty pageants. Not in vain, countries like Venezuela lead the world ranking.

Currently, Venezuela leads the list of countries with the most titles won (23) in the main beauty pageants such as Miss Universe, Miss Earth, Miss World and Miss International. Puerto Rico is in fourth place (10) and Brazil in eighth (6). The United States is in third place in this ranking with 15 crowns obtained among the three contests.

Although beauty pageants always generate expectations in the Colombian and Latin American public, these shows have been lowering their ratings year after year, as people increasingly want to focus more on the personal and professional training of women than on their physique. This is why beauty pageants have been looking for ways to include a social approach within the items to choose their queens.