Champeta, el ritmo de la tierra', the new Colombian series on Disney+

Another story built with Colombian talent will soon arrive on the Disney+ screen. It is the musical series 'Champeta, el ritmo de la tierra', a story that can be enjoyed in 2022 through Disney's streaming platform.
The story will revolve around two young people who fall in love dancing champeta and discover that, through dance, they awaken supernatural powers to save the Earth from a dangerous threat of destruction. The story will take place in a fictitious city called Barrio de la Bahía.
"The story additionally highlights several inspiring themes, such as the value of empowerment, the power of self-expression, caring for the environment and the importance of enjoying what you are passionate about," Disney+ said through an official statement.
The series will feature a great cast of Colombian actors such as Keyller de la Hoz, Daniela Trujillo, Marlon Moreno, Bárbara Perea, Rafael Novoa, James Vargas and Blanca Palacios. In addition, the Cartagena dancer and Queen of Independence 2018-2019, Allison Vega and the champeta singer Mr. Black will also participate.
The original music of the series will be composed and produced by Mr. Black, who at the same time will be part of the central cast giving life to the character of "Chamo".
"These are very big projects and we have to keep everything in reserve. We already did 10 songs, I put music to the whole series, plus I'm acting, something that is not new to me, because I do it in my videos and I also did it in 2019 in the miniseries 3 Golpes that aired on Telecaribe and in which Kevin Flórez, Louis Towers, Elio Boom and Melchor also participated, "said the singer from Cartagena to the newspaper 'Santa Marta al día'.
This new production is part of the catalog that has included Disney+ for Latin America and was developed in the region, which, according to The Walt Disney Company, is aligned with its commitment to make locally relevant content for the streaming service, provide partnerships with local production houses and add recognized talent to new promises of acting.
The series will consist of 10 40-minute episodes and will premiere in 2022.
