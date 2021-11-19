Champeta, el ritmo de la tierra', the new Colombian series on Disney+

Another story built with Colombian talent will soon arrive on the Disney+ screen. It is the musical series 'Champeta, el ritmo de la tierra', a story that can be enjoyed in 2022 through Disney's streaming platform.

The story will revolve around two young people who fall in love dancing champeta and discover that, through dance, they awaken supernatural powers to save the Earth from a dangerous threat of destruction. The story will take place in a fictitious city called Barrio de la Bahía.

"The story additionally highlights several inspiring themes, such as the value of empowerment, the power of self-expression, caring for the environment and the importance of enjoying what you are passionate about," Disney+ said through an official statement.

The series will feature a great cast of Colombian actors such as Keyller de la Hoz, Daniela Trujillo, Marlon Moreno, Bárbara Perea, Rafael Novoa, James Vargas and Blanca Palacios. In addition, the Cartagena dancer and Queen of Independence 2018-2019, Allison Vega and the champeta singer Mr. Black will also participate.