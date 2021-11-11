Cartagena and the awarded places not to be missed

Despite the fact that the tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit in the world by the pandemic, Cartagena de Indias has managed to preserve its special atmosphere and unique charm that make it continue to be one of the favorite destinations of travelers around the planet.

Award-winning city

In the midst of its biosecurity economic reactivation process, last October the city was chosen for the third consecutive year as the “Leading Honeymoon Destination” in South America, above beautiful places such as Buenos Aires and San Carlos de Bariloche in Argentina, Fernando de Noronha, Paraty and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, as well as the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador.

The important recognition came from the World Travel Awards, the most important tourism awards in the world in force since 1993, which also awarded Cartagena the following recognitions:

South America's leading cruise port 2021, above the ports of Pier Mauá in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Montevideo, Uruguay, and Valparaíso, Chile.

The recognition for the "Leading Hotel in South America 2021" was awarded to the Hotel Sofitel Legend Santa Clara, a spectacular place located in the Historic Center of the city.

More awards

Definitely Cartagena is an ideal destination for romance and couples travel. This is clear to the team of the Condé Nast Traveler Awards 2021, who awarded the Hotel Casona del Colegio, a restored republican house located in the Historic Center, the award as "Best for Romance" in Central and South America.

It is worth noting that these awards are given by vote of travelers, who year after year are seduced by the dreamy charm of historic and diverse Cartagena.

Another of the very good places in La Heroica that was recently recognized internationally is the Alquímico bar. Already in 2020 they had been highlighted with the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award and entered the list of the 50 Best Bars in the World (position 47) thanks to the promotion of local culture and, as they point out in the publication, to “an authentic care for the environment and society.”

2021 also brought this bar, located in a spectacular three-story mansion with different environments, a new recognition thanks to the passion, joy and professionalism of the work team. It is about the appearance of this Colombian bar in position 41 of the "Top 500 Bars", a publication that is based on the opinions and reviews of users around the world and highlights being "created by the people, for the people" .

In Cartagena they know about wine

2020 brought with it not only difficulties and challenges for the city's gastronomic sector, but also recognition for the "Best Tablecloth Restaurant in the country 2021" (according to the local La Barra awards).

The Candé restaurant, 100% Cartagena cuisine, was awarded by the North American publication WineSpectator, which has more than 40 years of experience and millions of readers from all over the world. This kitchen, which promotes local products and recipes, received the “A Cup of Excellence” award, a special recognition for its collection of wines, which has to meet the specifications required by the judges, in which they must be named and highlight the current strains, names and appeals.

Hotels, restaurants and bars are desired and highly valued by travelers around the world, highlighting the qualities of a city that, like Cartagena, wants to continue providing unique and unforgettable experiences to all who visit it.