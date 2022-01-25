Art exhibition at the bastion of Santa Catalina in Cartagena

The bastion exhibition is entitled 'Accelerated fiber in the belly of the wall' and will intervene the cisterns, the casemate and the gallery of the bastion of Santa Catalina. In addition, this exhibition contemplates the installation of kinetic sculptures made of palm plant fibers, in contrast to the solid rock material of which the fortifications are made.

Starting this Friday, January 28, the work of artist Felipe Arturo, one of the winners of the 'Túnel de Escape' grant, will be artistically displaying the interior of the bastion of Santa Catalina in Cartagena de Indias.

"I seek to contrast the colonial legacy of the wall, both in its warlike, massive and heavy architectural representations, as well as in its symbolic character of division and segregation, with that of other cultural heritages," the artist stated in the official communiqué.

"By artistically intervening the interior space of the fortifications, whose materiality accompanies our days, cultural imaginaries are also elaborated as that of a distant trace of mixed roots, highlighting the complexity of our cultural mix," Felipe added as part of his explanation of this new work.

Rafael Cuesta Castro, general director of the Cartagena Workshop School, the institution that administers the city's fortifications, also mentioned that he was pleased to "kick off 2022 with cultural activities on the walls, which help the interpretation and appreciation of the fortifications as places of recreation and enjoyment for all."

The exhibition will be located inside the bastion of Santa Catalina, in the sector of the Bóvedas barracks and from this Friday can be visited free of charge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 13th, 2022.