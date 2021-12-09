5 reasons to spend the holidays in Cartagena

Cartagena de Indias is a city full of colors, traditions and history. For this reason, many national and foreign tourists choose to spend Christmas and New Year's festivities in the streets of the 'Corralito de Piedra'.

This year, Cartagena welcomes back all its visitors after having gone through a year full of restrictions due to Covid-19.

If you are still not sure if you want to spend the holidays in this wonderful city, here are 5 reasons why you should come:

Christmas lights

Starting December 3rd, the whole city will be filled with lights and colors with a spectacular Christmas lighting in the main streets, avenues and of course, the historic center.

The designs that will bid farewell to 2021 have a carnival style, accompanied by typical symbols of the season such as Santa Claus hats, the Christmas tree and sleighs.

Festive atmosphere

Since the beginning of December, the city is filled with the Christmas spirit, the streets are dressed in festive clothes and all the places offer different cultural activities in their premises.

In addition, during the night you can enjoy a chiva ride, a typical bus of the city that travels through the neighborhoods surrounding the northern area while playing music and distributing national drinks such as beer, brandy or rum.

Cultural exchange

Thanks to the good reputation that the city has acquired in recent years, people from all corners of the world come to the city to spend the holidays. Americans, Europeans, Asians and Africans come to 'La heroica' to enjoy all its Christmas beauty.

If you love to connect with other cultures and get to know other ways of seeing the world, Cartagena is the perfect meeting point to make new friends from all over the world and spend an unforgettable Christmas.

The Caribbean Sea closer to you

Although the historic center has many things to know, another of the great attractions of the city are its beautiful crystalline beaches just a few minutes away by boat.

In the Rosario Islands you will find different activities to enjoy during the day in the middle of the Caribbean Sea. Snorkeling, jet skiing, visiting the oceanarium or taking a walk through the aviary are some of the things you can do during your stay in the city.

In addition, the city's warm climate allows you to enjoy the beach with good sun and sand on your feet. Perfect for relaxing on New Year's vacations.

The best music

In this city the best rhythms of the Caribbean merge to provide a unique experience to all who visit.

Champeta, vallenato, salsa and reggaeton are the rhythms you can hear in every corner, to enjoy a national beer while dancing to the rhythm of the music.