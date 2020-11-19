Tom, Jerry, and Ozuna

Do you guys remember Tom and Jerry? Well, get ready. The new movie is set to feature none other than Puerto Rican singer and reggaeton artist, Ozuna. Over the weekend, the singer posted on his instagram a new project he’s launching alongside the legendary cat and mouse.

His excitement could be felt through the screen. Ozuna captioned the photo in Spanish saying:” “Look who stopped by to visit me!”

Tom and Jerry is a classic cartoon which has been running on television screens for over seven decades created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. In total, 161 total short films feature the pair as main characters.

Though not much information is available other than the Instagram post, Ozuna also said to tune in to the movie trailer that dropped on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2020.

The trailer features other singers like Lizzo and takes place in New York City. The movie contains a combination of cinematics and cartoons.

It is without a doubt that over the last 75 years, Tom and Jerry has drawn a lot of fans, and the movie trailer debut brought a lot of talk about the pair’s evolution. Some spotted Jerry sporting modern-day airpods.

Okay so Jerry is using AirPods as speakers in the new Tom and Jerry trailer? pic.twitter.com/PL9gWTRvOM — Kaneki said ENDSARS (@danielalaneme) November 18, 2020

The revival will fall nothing short of whimsical. Chloe Grace-Moretz will star as one of the lead roles. The movie is written by Kevin Costello, and its plot revolves around Tom being asked to get rid of Jerry from a hotel’s premises before a wedding.

However, Tom and Jerry being scoundrels, they find themselves in a variety of sticky situation as they face off throughout the movie.

The two characters, despite their differences, learn to work alongside one another to help Moretz when they realize the rest of the hotel staff is actually working against the trio. After being enemies for decades, the pair call a truce to help one another out.

2020 has casted a lot of doubt for the future, but one thing has been prevalent: revival and remakes of all time classics. Alongside the new Spongebob movie, which also featured another reggaeton icon, J Balvin, on its soundtrack, Tom and Jerry is catching the same wave and is sure to bring some light at the end of the tunnel for cartoon fans who’ve followed them for generations.

Just as the Spring, springs, and hopefully a vaccine for COVID-19, the Tom and Jerry movie is set to release on March 5, 2021.