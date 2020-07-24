Advertisement

Tlayuda, the best street food in Latin America

For its launch of Street Food: Latin America, Netflix started a contest on Twitter to decide which plate is the best in Latin America. Mexican tlayuda won.

By Esteban Suárez
July 24, 2020

Street food: Latin America is a Netflix documentary series that explores street cuisine from six different cities in Latin America in an attempt to find out the best and most delicious street plate. 

To help promote the launch of the new show, on July 23, Netflix started a contest on Twitter encouraging people to vote and decide what plate from the show is the best in all of Latin America.

In the 24 hours the contest lasted, more than 800,000 people answered the survey and gave Mexico’s tlayuda first place with 46.8% of the votes.

The tlayuda is a famous Mexican plate, typically from Oaxaca, that consists of a 10-inch corn tortilla (sometimes bigger), that is browned on a comal and served with a base of beans and additional ingredients on top such as meat or avocado.

In what was a tight, but very democratic competition, Peruvian ceviche finished second in the contest with 45.3%, just 1.5% behind Mexico. In last place  was the Argentinian choripan with just 7.9% of the votes.

Something clear in Mexico is that, when it comes to defending their food and making sure they win in competition, Mexicans know how to organize and make things happen.

As a result, several Mexican public figures such as famous journalist, Gabriela Warkentin, or national team goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, among others, made use of their Twitter accounts to encourage Mexican voters and boost tlayuda to win the contest.

Even accounts such as Mexican Government, Secretary of Culture, and the Embassy of Mexico in the U.S. ask their followers for help because, for several hours, Mexican plate was running second in the contest.

Once the survey was over and the places were established, angry Peruvian fans that competed hard until the end launched a virtual vendetta against Netflix. 

They started tweeting about Amazon Prime, helping Netflix’s competitor trend for a couple of hours. 

Democratic elections consist of respecting majority decisions and those of us who have tried tlayudas know the survey did not lie to us.

