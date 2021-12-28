Advertisement

Time Capsules: What is known about these Virginia findings

History comes to the surface. Photo: @GovernorVA

Historic artifacts dating from the late 19th century have been preserved on the pedestal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

by Manuel Herrera
 12/28/2021 - 20:55
There are already two time capsules that were found and opened in Richmond, Virginia, dating from 1887, a pair of lead boxes that will give us details of what life was like in the late nineteenth century.

Already last Wednesday, the lid of the first capsule had been lifted by Governor Ralph Northman, and this Tuesday the same was done with the second. It is worth emphasizing that the specialists have worked with great patience, using hand tools and machinery, to ensure that the objects can be found in the best possible state of conservation.

How was the finding?

On December 17, while the pedestal supporting the equestrian statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, on Monument Avenue in Richmond, which was removed on racial justice issues, was dismantled, the boxes were found, approximately twenty feet above ground level.

According to the information that the auditors of this work had, the boxes, which would have been left there on October 27, 1887, would be located at the base of the pedestal, for which they initially dug a hole of at least 1.5 meters deep, near the cornerstone of this piece. 

capsula_del_tiempo_en_richmond_virginia_1.jpeg

Cápsula del tiempo hallada en Richmond Virginia
What has been found?

According to historians, about 60 items could be found in the capsules that would have been donated by Richmond residents, most of them related to the Confederate state. All objects must be handled with caution since their packaging did not protect them from moisture.

rayos_x_de_la_capsula_del_tiempo_de_richmond_virginia_1.jpeg

imagen de rayos x para ver contenido de cápsula del tiempo en Richmond, Virginia

So far this is what has been recovered:

Capsule 1

  • An almanac of 1875.
  • Two worn books.
  • A cloth envelope.
  • A coin.

Capsule 2

  • A possible photo of President Abraham Lincoln's coffin (there is only one known).
  • Newspapers, books, envelopes and letters.
  • Ammunition
  • A 10 cent silver coin dated 1883.

The teams of historians and restorers continue to work with great caution to preserve as much of the items found in the capsules as possible.

