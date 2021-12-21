Ten Broadway musicals canceled due to new Omicron surge

Of the 31 musicals currently playing on Broadway, a total of 10 have been cancelled so far, including Lin Manuel Miranda's hit Hamilton. The spike in cases of COVID-19 in New York City has set off alarm bells over the past weekend.

In addition to Miranda's world-famous show, the list of musicals that suspended until at least the holidays are Tina, Aladdin, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Doubtfire, Ain Too Proud, MJ The Musical, Jagged Little Pill and Freestyle Love Supreme.

The measures have been taken after the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. It also comes even as attendees to Broadway must present vaccine cards and mask while inside the venue.

On Friday, Dec. 17, the famous Rockettes show at the Radio City Theater was also canceled for the same reason, after performing 100 shows.

"We have been thrilled to bring back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022," the organization posted.

Over the past three days, the COVID-positive rate in New York has jumped from 6% to 8%, alerting all events scheduled for the season. Hamilton and Aladdin are scheduled to return to the stage on Dec. 26, but a postponement is possible, as discussions are currently continuing on the celebration of the New Year's Eve party in Times Square, which aims to attract millions.



