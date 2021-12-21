Advertisement

Ten Broadway musicals canceled due to new Omicron surge

"Aladdin" is expected to return to the stage on December 26.

Aladdin is expected to return to the stage on Dec. 26. Photo: Aladdin marquee

Ten Broadway musicals canceled due to new Omicron surge

The COVID-19 spike as a result of the Omicron variant has set off alarm bells on Broadway and prompted restrictions, canceling 10 musicals.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 12/21/2021 - 08:00
in
"Aladdin" is expected to return to the stage on December 26.
"Aladdin" is expected to return to the stage on December 26.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
December 21, 2021

Of the 31 musicals currently playing on Broadway, a total of 10 have been cancelled so far, including Lin Manuel Miranda's hit Hamilton. The spike in cases of COVID-19 in New York City has set off alarm bells over the past weekend. 

In addition to Miranda's world-famous show, the list of musicals that suspended until at least the holidays are TinaAladdinMoulin Rouge! The MusicalHarry Potter and The Cursed ChildDoubtfireAin Too ProudMJ The MusicalJagged Little Pill and Freestyle Love Supreme.

The measures have been taken after the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. It also comes even as attendees to Broadway must present vaccine cards and mask while inside the venue.

On Friday, Dec. 17, the famous Rockettes show at the Radio City Theater was also canceled for the same reason, after performing 100 shows.

"We have been thrilled to bring back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022," the organization posted. 

Over the past three days, the COVID-positive rate in New York has jumped from 6% to 8%, alerting all events scheduled for the season. Hamilton and Aladdin are scheduled to return to the stage on Dec. 26, but a postponement is possible, as discussions are currently continuing on the celebration of the New Year's Eve party in Times Square, which aims to attract millions.


 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
broadway
COVID-19
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Theater

Frame from the musical "Singin' in the Rain" . 
Five musicals to celebrate Christmas in Barcelona 
A still from The House of Jollof Opera, by writer, composer, and performer Tumi Williams and multidisciplinary director and dramaturg Sita Thomas. Part of the Music Theatre Wales series New Directions. Photo: Music Theatre Wales
Opera Philadelphia and Music Theatre Wales to write next chapter with composers Tyshawn Sorey and Daniel Bernard Roumain
Life Isn't Fair will be at the MET this Sunday, Nov. 21. Graphic: The MET Philly
Derrell Lawrence’s ‘Life Isn’t Fair’ to be performed at the MET Philadelphia
Extreme Home Makeover cast, from left to right, Yajaira Paredes, Jessy Gruver, Angel Sigala, and Krystal Rosa. Photo: Paola Nogueras
Finding hope amid grief: Inside ‘Extreme Home Makeover,’ the new play at South Philly’s Theatre Exile
AL DIA News
AL DIA News