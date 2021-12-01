Opera Philadelphia and Music Theatre Wales to write next chapter with composers Tyshawn Sorey and Daniel Bernard Roumain

The Opera Philadelphia Channel is now streaming New Directions, a new series from the UK-based Music Theatre Wales, a partner of Opera Philadelphia.

Music Theatre Wales and Opera Philadelphia are continuing their partnership by supporting projects by one another.

The companies are doing so through the promotion of New Directions, and the showcasing of Opera Philadelphia commissions by composers Tyshawn Sorey and Daniel Bernard Roumain — also known as DBR.

Sorey and DBR’s Opera Philadelphia commissions — Save the Boys and Cycles of My Being; They Still Want to Kill Us, respectively — will be showcased for Music Theatre Wales’ audience.

In an exchange of sorts, New Directions has been made available for streaming on the Opera Philadelphia Channel.

Music Theatre Wales artistic associate Elayce Ismail, director Michael McCarthy, will lead New Directions. The series will explore three digital collaborations by opera newcomers.

This new series from the U.K. theatre incorporates digital work aimed to “redefine the art form [of opera] for our time.”

New Directions poses the question of what opera is, and “what it can be by commissioning and working with artists who have been ignored or excluded from creating opera previously.”

The series will feature a collection of projects including Krystal S. Lowe and Jasmin Kent Rodgman’s Somehow; Renell Shaw, Rachael Young, and Kyle Legall’s Pride (A Lion’s Roar).

Music Theatre Wales’ series will stream on the Opera Philadelphia Channel for free from Dec. 1 until the end of next May, 2022.

Philly talent introduced to Music Theatre Wales

Opera Philadelphia will share three commissions with Music Theatre Wales’ audience.

The three Opera Philadelphia commissions will include Sorey’s work Save the Boys and Cycles of My Being, and DBR’s They Still Want to Kill Us.

They Still Want to Kill Us will be streaming for free on the Opera Philadelphia Channel until Jan. 31, 2022.

Cycles of My Being and Save the Boys will be available for a half-price, a $15 rental package through now until Feb. 11, 2022.

The Opera Philadelphia Channel offers an online space for artists and performers. While there is an option to purchase a season subscription, New Directions is available for free.

New Directions can be streamed now on the Opera Philadelphia Channel from now until May 31, 2022.