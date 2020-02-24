Advertisement

Michael J. Rios: A Broadway Dancer from Brooklyn

AL DIA News
Michael J. Rios: A Broadway Dancer from Brooklyn

This is the story of a Latino who never gave up on his dream of becoming a professional dancer in such a competitive industry.

 

by liliaa
 02/24/2020 - 16:22
in
Michael J. Rios Interview
Michael J. Rios Interview

By Zitlalit Ayllón
February 24, 2020

Michael J. Rios was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, by Puerto Rican parents. He recalls always having an affinity for the arts, dancing in particular. Although he never went to any private institution, he is very thankful for the artistic education the public school system provided. His teachers found the tools to help him get trained as a dancer in a more professional way. 

While earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts at Syracuse University, his career in Broadway took off almost by coincidence. He auditioned for a touring production of “Cats” and from then on, the opportunities came knocking on his door. Rios has been able to dance in the ensemble for well-known productions such as Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical, “Hyped for Halftime” during the 2015 Super Bowl. As well as on national tours like Newsies, Hello, Dolly!, Cats, The Wizard of Oz, the regional production of West Side Story, Hairspray, and Peter Pan.

Rios is currently on tour with Hello, Dolly! which will be playing at the Academy of Music here in Philadelphia. The show dates run until Sunday, March 1 at 1:00 pm. Click here to find out more about this production. 

And to learn more about Rios, watch the video and see what he had to say about his experience. 

TAGS
broadway
Hello! Dolly
Latinos on Broadway

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Theater

Alexandra Espinoza, Rachel O’Hanlon-Rodriquez, Virginia Sanchez, and Ivan Vila (left to right) participate in an activity during their rehearsal at West Kensington Ministry for the show, "Palante," which will be featured at the First Person Arts Festival. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News
Free, bilingual theater classes for adults to be offered this spring in Norris Square
Mezzo-Soprano Daniela Mack
A Successful Latina Mezzo-Soprano
MinorityLand explores gentrification from the community lens, it will be at the West Kensington Ministry from September 25 to October 5. Photo: Power Street Theatre Company.
Power Street Theatre Company reboots "MinorityLand"
John Leguizamo, performing "Latin History for Moronos." Photo: Matthew Murphy
'Latin History for Morons' illustrates forgotten history