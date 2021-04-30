Mexico's Adriana Barraza reopens her Miami theater with a world premiere

Mexican actress Adriana Barraza is taking advantage of the reopening of her theater in Miami in May to premiere the play Fallen Angels, by Cuban playwright Joel Cano.

"It's great news for us," said the actress about the two performances by the Arca Images group that will be offered on May 7 and 8 at the Adriana Barraza Black Box, where her theatrical school also operates, after a year and a half closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premiere and reopening of the theater will feature the participation of actors Adrian Mas and Ysmercy Salomon, directed by Larry Villanueva and staged by Cano himself.

After a year at a cultural standstill due to the health crisis, the mounting of Fallen Angels has the actress excited, who remained active in the virtual world and now introduces a new project in the Anglo market. Representing Latinos, Barraza has formed a partnership between the driana Barraza Acting Studio with the Mati Talent Institute, a private school in South Florida that provides interactive, personalized, bilingual online classes, and has offered distance learning classes to students from more than 50 countries.

"We are now doing this course with teenagers from Mexico or sometimes the world, where the teacher Raul Arrieta is leading the classes in general and I will have two interventions with the kids," explained Barraza, who clarified that they had never taught online classes to teenagers.

Barraza, who was nominated for an Oscar as supporting actress for her performance in Babel (2006), by her compatriot Alejandro González Iñarritu, with whom she had already worked in Amores Perros (2000), currently divides her time between film, theater, television and her school in South Florida, which will soon be 10 years old.