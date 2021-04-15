Karen Olivo, the Broadway star protesting Scott Rudin's silence

Tony Award winner Karen Olivo announced that she would not be returning to Moulin Rouge! The Musical when it reopens. She stated that she is frustrated by the Broadway industry and the silence of her work environment following revelations about producer Scott Rudin's behavior.

"Building a better industry for my students is more important than putting money in my pockets," she wrote on her social media.

A week ago The Hollywood Reporter cover story about Scott Rudin and some accounts of the Broadway and Hollywood heavyweight came to light. Some former employees have accused him of harassment. In response, Olivo who played the character Satine in the production, said that "social justice is more important than being a shiny diamond."

Olivo's statements come a day after three performers' unions — SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 — spoke out against workplace harassment in a statement prompted by the Rudin story.

"All workers deserve to do their jobs in an environment free from harassment of any kind, whether that harassment creates a toxic workplace or certainly in the case of sexual harassment, when that behavior is also against the law," the statement read.

The Broadway show supported Olivo on networks, saying "we applaud and support Karen's advocacy work to create a safe, diverse and equitable theater industry for all."

Although ¡Moulin Rouge! The Musical is not produced by Rudin, Olivo and the unions are raising their voice against one of the industry's most successful and powerful producers, to sit a president and maintain their stance on social justice.

"I want a theater industry that lives up to my integrity. Come on, why don't we do that? It's not here, obviously," Olivo added at the end of the statement.