How tango conquered the streets of Madrid

This week in Madrid was the International Tourism Fair ('FITUR' in Spanish), and the protagonist of the event was the Argentine tango. With an open-air stage at the iconic Puerta de Alcalá, music and dance flooded the streets, and passersby were able to enjoy the presence of the renowned dancer Mora Godoy, accompanied by Ramiro Javier Izurieta.

The event was framed by images of the most impressive tourist destinations of the South American country on a giant screen.

For this show the dancers began with the song "La Yumba," by Osvaldo Pugliese, and then continued with a romantic adagio, "La Comparsita."

The executive secretary of Argentina's National Institute for Tourism Promotiona (INPROTUR), Ricardo Sosa, explained that the main reason for the event was not to show tango as such, but through dance, to "activate the visibility" of the Latin American country.

"Spain is the main supplier of tourists from Europe to Argentina, so we are bringing the symbol of Argentina, which is tango, and one of the most renowned dancers in the world, to a place that we consider iconic for Madrid," said Sosa.

In addition to being an icon of Buenos Aires, tango was declared UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2009, and became a prominent attraction for international tourists.

"The tango is divided into two: the ballroom tango, the milonguero, which can be danced by anyone and does not discriminate in age, physique or social class. This tango is inclusive, it is improvised and the universal language is the dance. The other tango is the stage tango. It is the choreographed tango that has conquered the world on the most important stages. And finally, there is the well-danced and badly danced tango," explained Godoy.

Since 2002, Godoy has toured the world with her dance company Mora Godoy Tango Company and has become one of the leading exponents of tango.

"For me it is an honor to represent Argentina, and even more so as a woman, since tango is a very macho world," Godoy said.

Argentina participated in FITUR, held last week in Madrid, with the aim of generating business, seeking investment and positioning the country as an international tourist destination for the reopening of its borders.