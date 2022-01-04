'In the Heights' Puerto Rico dates canceled due COVID

Due to the volume and speed of infections caused by the Omicron variant in Puerto Rico, the island's executive branch has banned any activity that can bring together more than 250 people.

In this regard, the musical production In The Heights, a play by Puerto Rican-born playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, was forced to announce the cancellation of performances on Monday, Jan. 3. The performances were scheduled for Jan. 22 and 23 at the Centro de Bellas Artes in Caguas.

The show's producer, Ender Vega, regretted the restrictive measure in a press release.

"We exhausted all efforts looking for options to continue, but unfortunately we find our hands tied. With these new restrictions and measures it is impossible for us to move forward. It is a pity that we have not been able to close the cycle of presentations," he said.

Although the organizers already had measures in place that only allowed those vaccinated against COVID-19 to come to the event, the current situation of the island does not allow for it and many other events to take place.

Until last week, the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, also confirmed a measure to reduce capacity to 50%, and anyone attending an event would have to present a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours in advance.