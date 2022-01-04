Advertisement

'In the Heights' Puerto Rico dates canceled due COVID

Official poster of the musical "In the Heights".

Official poster of the musical In the Heights.

'In the Heights' Puerto Rico dates canceled due COVID

The performances of the musical In The Heights in Puerto Rico were canceled by executive order.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/04/2022 - 08:00
in
Official poster of the musical "In the Heights".
Official poster of the musical "In the Heights".

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 04, 2022

Due to the volume and speed of infections caused by the Omicron variant in Puerto Rico, the island's executive branch has banned any activity that can bring together more than 250 people. 

In this regard, the musical production In The Heights, a play by Puerto Rican-born playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, was forced to announce the cancellation of performances on Monday, Jan. 3. The performances were scheduled for Jan. 22 and 23 at the Centro de Bellas Artes in Caguas. 

The show's producer, Ender Vega, regretted the restrictive measure in a press release.

"We exhausted all efforts looking for options to continue, but unfortunately we find our hands tied. With these new restrictions and measures it is impossible for us to move forward. It is a pity that we have not been able to close the cycle of presentations," he said. 

Although the organizers already had measures in place that only allowed those vaccinated against COVID-19 to come to the event, the current situation of the island does not allow for it and many other events to take place.

Until last week, the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, also confirmed a measure to reduce capacity to 50%, and anyone attending an event would have to present a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours in advance.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
COVID-19
puerto rico
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Theater

Antonio Banderas and the cast of "A Chorus Line". File image.
Antonio Banderas returns to the theater with 'A Chorus Line' 
Allan Larson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Image from Twitter.
Lin-Manuel Miranda confirms death of Allan Larson, father of 'Rent' playwright
"Aladdin" is expected to return to the stage on December 26.
Ten Broadway musicals canceled due to new Omicron surge
Frame from the musical "Singin' in the Rain" . 
Five musicals to celebrate Christmas in Barcelona 
AL DIA News
AL DIA News