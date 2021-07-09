Advertisement

Disney releases trailer of "Encanto," the film inspired in Colombia

Como en todas las películas de Disney, la música ocupa un papel primordial. Captura de pantalla: Encanto

As in all Disney movies, music plays a major role. Screenshot: Encanto

Disney releases trailer of "Encanto," the film inspired in Colombia

Encanto is not the first Disney film inspired in Latin America.

by nigelt
 07/09/2021 - 11:29
in
Como en todas las películas de Disney, la música ocupa un papel primordial. Captura de pantalla: Encanto
Como en todas las películas de Disney, la música ocupa un papel primordial. Captura de pantalla: Encanto

By Juliana Bedoya
July 09, 2021

"You are invited to the exceptional, fantastic and magical Casa Madrigal,” that's how Disney released the first trailer for Encanto, its latest animated film that will hit theaters on November 24th.

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a family with super powers and unique gifts, except for Mirabel, who despite not having any exceptional gift will be the heroine of the story.

The Madrigals "live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.” The film is set around balconies full of flowers that recall the coffee farms, its typical fauna such as toucans, chigüiros and jaguars.

The list of references to Colombian culture goes from the Quindío wax palm, the country's national tree; Gabriel García Márquez's yellow butterflies, to “tinto” (as Colombians call coffee) with arepa.

As in all Disney movies, music plays a major role. In this case, the soundtrack was composed by the award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, winner of Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards.

When the film was announced for the first time in December, the surprise was to hear “Colombia tierra querida”, a very popular song in this country. Now, in the official trailer, Carlos Vives, the Colombian 17 Grammy and Latin Grammy awards winner, is interpreting the main theme of the film "Colombia, mi encanto."

For Vives, "this song is a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia." I can't wait to see how the music will blend with the images and characters inspired by the ‘charm’ of Colombians."

Disney is inspired by Latin America

Encanto, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed by Charise Castro Smith and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino, is not the first Disney film inspired in Latin America.

Rio was the first film with a Latino story, it is set in Brazil and tells the story of Blu, believed to be the last blue parrot, but his owner decides to travel from the United States to Rio de Janeiro when they find out that there is still another blue parrot.

Coco, on the other hand, is inspired by the traditional Diade los Muertos in Mexico. In this, Miguel, a music-loving boy, must travel to the world of the dead to discover the secret of his family that will allow him to fulfill his dream of being a musician.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Encanto
Disney
Colombia

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Theater

Official poster of the International Dance Festival, Danzatlan.
Danzatlan: International Dance Festival to go hybrid in 2021
Philly theatre artists and activists protest the Walnut Street Theatre and demand change in leadership on Friday, June 18. Photo courtesy: Jenna Pinchbeck, Protect the Artist. 
Philly theater artists demand change in workplace behavior at Walnut Street Theatre
La Extinta Poética at the last edition of the Miami International Hispanic Theatre Festival. Archive image.
International Hispanic Theatre Festival returns to Miami
Cover of the EP "Cabra", by musician Eduardo Cabra. 
Eduardo "Visitante" Cabra, from Calle 13, releases solo EP
AL DIA News
AL DIA News