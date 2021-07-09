Disney releases trailer of "Encanto," the film inspired in Colombia

"You are invited to the exceptional, fantastic and magical Casa Madrigal,” that's how Disney released the first trailer for Encanto, its latest animated film that will hit theaters on November 24th.

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a family with super powers and unique gifts, except for Mirabel, who despite not having any exceptional gift will be the heroine of the story.

The Madrigals "live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.” The film is set around balconies full of flowers that recall the coffee farms, its typical fauna such as toucans, chigüiros and jaguars.

The list of references to Colombian culture goes from the Quindío wax palm, the country's national tree; Gabriel García Márquez's yellow butterflies, to “tinto” (as Colombians call coffee) with arepa.

As in all Disney movies, music plays a major role. In this case, the soundtrack was composed by the award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, winner of Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards.

When the film was announced for the first time in December, the surprise was to hear “Colombia tierra querida”, a very popular song in this country. Now, in the official trailer, Carlos Vives, the Colombian 17 Grammy and Latin Grammy awards winner, is interpreting the main theme of the film "Colombia, mi encanto."

For Vives, "this song is a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia." I can't wait to see how the music will blend with the images and characters inspired by the ‘charm’ of Colombians."

Disney is inspired by Latin America

Encanto, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed by Charise Castro Smith and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino, is not the first Disney film inspired in Latin America.

Rio was the first film with a Latino story, it is set in Brazil and tells the story of Blu, believed to be the last blue parrot, but his owner decides to travel from the United States to Rio de Janeiro when they find out that there is still another blue parrot.

Coco, on the other hand, is inspired by the traditional Diade los Muertos in Mexico. In this, Miguel, a music-loving boy, must travel to the world of the dead to discover the secret of his family that will allow him to fulfill his dream of being a musician.