Derrell Lawrence’s ‘Life Isn’t Fair’ to be performed at the MET Philadelphia

Derrell Lawrence found himself in a deep depression after the murder-suicide of his sister, LaKeesha, 20 years ago.

Afterward, Lawrence found it difficult to seek help, and struggled as his frustrations continued to grow.

After he decided to confide in writing, he saw some improvements in how he grieved and processed life.

Lawrence’s time spent writing produced the screenplay for Life Isn’t Fair, which would eventually become an award-winning film, released in 2007.

Life Isn’t Fair won The Silver Award and The People’s Choice Award at the Philadelphia International Film Festival, and also won the Highest Achievement for New Filmmaker at the Jokara-Micheaux Film Festival.

The writer’s script is now being performed as a play at the MET Philadelphia. It was first adapted for the stage in 2015.

The play depicts main character Ricky Jones following the death of his mother and sister. Lawrence said that while the plot is fictional, the story was inspired by his sister.

Growing up, Lawrence wanted to be a writer. After pursuing his writing through Life Isn’t Fair, he also found a talent in acting.

He discovered the talent by mistake after taking a friend’s daughter to her own acting audition, then being mistaken for an actor himself.

Today, Lawrence is also the CEO of Lawrence Theatre Company.

Life Isn’t Fair will be performed at the MET on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now.

The play will star Clifton Powell, Felicia “Snoop” Pearson, Paris Bennett, Jekalyn Carr, and Lawrence.