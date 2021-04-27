Dallas Opera calls for Mexican tenors for virtual productions

In an effort to popularize the theatrical music genre, on Monday, April 26, the Dallas Opera launched a new video download platform and productions with content in Spanish and the special participation of renowned Mexican tenors.

The idea is to redefine digital content while preserving the traditions of live opera. The channel seeks to promote musical conversations on operatic themes and series presented by artists created especially for a virtual audience through thedallasopera.tv website.

During the pandemic, the Dallas Opera began showing screenings of musical conversations and original episodes presented by the artists themselves highlighting their interests and careers to the virtual audience. The portal now offers content for adults and children.

General Manager Ian Derrer announced that in addition to offering downloads of some staged and filmed productions, it will also offer content produced exclusively for an audience "avid for this genre," available 24 hours a day.

In the interest of inclusiveness and broadening the target audience, some of the productions, such as The Heart of the Song, are presented in Spanish and English and feature performances by Mexican tenors Javier Camarena, Rolando Villazón and David Lomelí. These and other shows will be on the platform starting May 25 of this year.

In addition, to boost reception, the content of the portal will have a seven-day free trial for all users who register, after which, the platform will have a monthly cost.

The pandemic and the lack of live shows have uncovered the interest in quality online content. The artistic consultant, David Lomelí pointed out that in this sense, and in view of the growing reception they had on social media, they are betting on reaching viewers from 18 to 34 and from 34 to 45 years old, since they perform more online activities and are connected to networks for more than 10 hours a day.