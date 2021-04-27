Advertisement

Dallas Opera calls for Mexican tenors for virtual productions

Photo from Facebook @dallasopera.

Mexican tenors have found a home in virtual productions at the Dallas Opera. Photo: [email protected].

Dallas Opera calls for Mexican tenors for virtual productions

The Dallas Opera has launched a new online platform with content in Spanish and collaborated with a number of important Mexican tenors.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 04/27/2021 - 09:27
in
Photo from Facebook @dallasopera.
Photo from Facebook @dallasopera.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
April 27, 2021

In an effort to popularize the theatrical music genre, on Monday, April 26, the Dallas Opera launched a new video download platform and productions with content in Spanish and the special participation of renowned Mexican tenors.  

The idea is to redefine digital content while preserving the traditions of live opera. The channel seeks to promote musical conversations on operatic themes and series presented by artists created especially for a virtual audience through thedallasopera.tv website.

During the pandemic, the Dallas Opera began showing screenings of musical conversations and original episodes presented by the artists themselves highlighting their interests and careers to the virtual audience. The portal now offers content for adults and children.

General Manager Ian Derrer announced that in addition to offering downloads of some staged and filmed productions, it will also offer content produced exclusively for an audience "avid for this genre," available 24 hours a day.

In the interest of inclusiveness and broadening the target audience, some of the productions, such as The Heart of the Song, are presented in Spanish and English and feature performances by Mexican tenors Javier Camarena, Rolando Villazón and David Lomelí. These and other shows will be on the platform starting May 25 of this year.

In addition, to boost reception, the content of the portal will have a seven-day free trial for all users who register, after which, the platform will have a monthly cost.

The pandemic and the lack of live shows have uncovered the interest in quality online content. The artistic consultant, David Lomelí pointed out that in this sense, and in view of the growing reception they had on social media, they are betting on reaching viewers from 18 to 34 and from 34 to 45 years old, since they perform more online activities and are connected to networks for more than 10 hours a day.

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
artistas mexicanos
opera

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Theater

Karen Olivo. Image from Getty / Taylor Hill.
Karen Olivo, the Broadway star protesting Scott Rudin's silence
Photograph of the actress performing in the play "Casi Dahiana", in Montevideo. EFE/Matias Fabricio/Teatro Solís
Female voices take the stage in Uruguayan theatrical series
They aim to highlight the importance for Latinx choreographers to become creators. PHOTOGRAPHY: MATCH Houston
Last days of the Texas Latino/a/x Contemporary Dance Festival
Samantha Varela is one of the few Latinas breaking barriers in the comedy industry. Andrew  Max Levy
Dissecting Comedy
AL DIA News
AL DIA News