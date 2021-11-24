Thanksgiving: Mourning is also celebrated on this day

What for most Americans is a special celebration around a massive amount of food, generated from events related with little historical rigor, for the natives of these North American territories is a date of mourning in which they remember the extermination of the tribes that lived there.

The myth of the arrival of the British in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in which they lived harmoniously with the indigenous people of the Wampanoag tribe, has been increasingly questioned, suggesting, on the contrary, the rapid decline in the numbers of these communities, which were quickly and systematically decimated.

In 1863, the remains of a Wampanoag girl were dug up and put on display in the @PilgrimHMuseum. My grandfather, Wampanoag activist Wamsutta Frank James, marched into the museum and took them back on Thanksgiving Day, 1974, which is objectively awesome. That's him in the center. pic.twitter.com/47zs5Hyb4T — Kisha James (@Kisha890) September 9, 2021

Breaking with white tradition

In 1970, after a Native American was chosen to share some words at the Thanksgiving celebration at the Massachusetts Department of Commerce, what is now known as the National Indian Day of Mourning was born.

After the organizers of the event tried to censor the speech, which did not convey enough appreciation to the British settlers, but instead spoke of the disease, war and death that those who arrived aboard the Mayflower brought with them in this date, the man decided to keep quiet.

The speech of Wamsutta Frank James, a native american who was leader of the League of the Federated Indies and the first Native American to graduate from the New England Conservatory of Music, and who died in 2001, contains a meaningful and very dissenting fragment regarding the meeting of these two worlds: "We, the Wampanoag, received the white men with open arms, not knowing that it was the beginning of the end."

The Wampanoag have also denounced that after the arrival of the Europeans their population quickly went from one million to a little over 200 thousand in 1900, thus demonstrating that there never was an armoniuous coexistence as such between the newcomers and the natives, who were forced to leave their lands and their culture.