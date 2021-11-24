Thanksgiving: Mourning is also celebrated on this day
In the midst of the festive acts carried out by millions of North Americans, those who question this celebration and consider that it is a tribute to the genocide also stand out.
What for most Americans is a special celebration around a massive amount of food, generated from events related with little historical rigor, for the natives of these North American territories is a date of mourning in which they remember the extermination of the tribes that lived there.
The myth of the arrival of the British in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in which they lived harmoniously with the indigenous people of the Wampanoag tribe, has been increasingly questioned, suggesting, on the contrary, the rapid decline in the numbers of these communities, which were quickly and systematically decimated.
In 1863, the remains of a Wampanoag girl were dug up and put on display in the @PilgrimHMuseum. My grandfather, Wampanoag activist Wamsutta Frank James, marched into the museum and took them back on Thanksgiving Day, 1974, which is objectively awesome. That's him in the center. pic.twitter.com/47zs5Hyb4T
— Kisha James (@Kisha890) September 9, 2021
