Advertisement

Thanksgiving: Mourning is also celebrated on this day

cave wall with native american art

The original inhabitants of these territories had to abandon them. Photo: Pixabay.

Thanksgiving: Mourning is also celebrated on this day

In the midst of the festive acts carried out by millions of North Americans, those who question this celebration and consider that it is a tribute to the genocide also stand out.

by Manuel Herrera
 11/24/2021 - 23:23
in
cave wall with native american art
cave wall with native american art

By Manuel Herrera
November 24, 2021

What for most Americans is a special celebration around a massive amount of food, generated from events related with little historical rigor, for the natives of these North American territories is a date of mourning in which they remember the extermination of the tribes that lived there.

The myth of the arrival of the British in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in which they lived harmoniously with the indigenous people of the Wampanoag tribe, has been increasingly questioned, suggesting, on the contrary, the rapid decline in the numbers of these communities, which were quickly and systematically decimated.

Breaking with white tradition
 
In 1970, after a Native American was chosen to share some words at the Thanksgiving celebration at the Massachusetts Department of Commerce, what is now known as the National Indian Day of Mourning was born.
 
After the organizers of the event tried to censor the speech, which did not convey enough appreciation to the British settlers, but instead spoke of the disease, war and death that those who arrived aboard the Mayflower brought with them in this date, the man decided to keep quiet.
 
The speech of Wamsutta Frank James, a native american who was leader of the League of the Federated Indies and the first Native American to graduate from the New England Conservatory of Music, and who died in 2001, contains a meaningful and very dissenting fragment regarding the meeting of these two worlds: "We, the Wampanoag, received the white men with open arms, not knowing that it was the beginning of the end."
 
Click here to read the full speech.
 
The Wampanoag have also denounced that after the arrival of the Europeans their population quickly went from one million to a little over 200 thousand in 1900, thus demonstrating that there never was an armoniuous coexistence as such between the newcomers and the natives, who were forced to leave their lands and their culture.
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
thanksgiving
native americans
genocide

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

Brian Laundrie had been recorded after having an argument with Petito. Photo: video capture
Brian Laundrie's cause of death confirmed
The best Black Friday deals can be found now. Photo: Pixabay
The best Black Friday 2021 deals
A patron poses in Kings Gallery PHL. Photo: Kings Gallery PHL
Kings Gallery PHL places culture and Philly communities at its center
What Our City Needs Episode 2: Mental Health & Philly’s Gun Violence
AL DIA News
AL DIA News