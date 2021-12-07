Ten facts about Pearl Harbor 80 years after the attack

While the United States sought to remain neutral during World War II, Japan, which was backing the Nazis, planned a massive air attack against U.S. forces located in the Pacific. The attack materialized on Dec. 7, 1941, and today, history remembers it as the bombing of Pearl Harbor, where 19 American warships, as well as 169 aircraft were destroyed or seriously damaged, while 2,532 people died, including 68 civilians and 129 Japanese soldiers.

In addition to these numbers, which account for the tragedy that took place 80 years ago in the port on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, here are 10 relevant facts about the first major attack by a foreign country on U.S. soil.

Eighty years ago today, over 2,400 Americans lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Today we remember them, and all those who fought to protect our freedom. pic.twitter.com/rf9eihYS1O — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 7, 2021

353 Japanese warplanes took part in the attack that lasted one hour and 15 minutes — 131 dive bombers, 103 bombers, 79 fighters and 40 torpedo bombers.

The bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese army was joined by a series of invasions that were carried out on Dec. 8 in Thailand, the Philippines, Guam, Wake Island, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Netherlands East Indies. Added to this war crusade was the expulsion of the British from Borneo on Dec. 16.

Without an official declaration of war, as the document reached Washington after the attack, Japan sought to prevent a United States intervention in Southeast Asia — an area of the world especially rich in resources.

In 1904, the Japanese launched a similar surprise attack against Russia, at Port Author, which left the Asians victorious. They were also inspired by an attack carried out by the United Kingdom against Italy in 1940.

The Japanese military operation was carried out with a sequence of two attacks separated by 55 minutes, each with about 180 aircraft that were supported by two battleships, two heavy cruisers, 35 submarines, two light cruisers and 11 destroyers.