Telemundo looks to reach a new Latinx audience through “Radar2020”

Radar2020, Telemundo’s newest outreach program to the Latinx community, aired its first episode on YouTube on Oct. 7, 2020. The show targets a newer, younger generation of Latinx individuals whose language is English. It creates a weekly discussion around issues that resonate with the demographic.

In an interview with the show’s Executive Producer, Grace Gonzalez, she told AL DÍA that the idea for the program has been a work in progress for a while.

Funding for the project came from the Google News Initiative and Youtube Innovation funding.

“We created Radar to open up this conversation and discuss things that are rocking our community. It is a bit more irreverent than what we are used to seeing,” Gonzalez shared.

The first episode covers the issue of racism in the United States and within the Latino community, which is almost never addressed. The episode addresses Black Lives Matter and the protests that sparked following the death of George and has progressed throughout the year as more police violence has reared its ugly head in Louisville, Wisconsin, California, and elsewhere across the U.S.

Throughout the next month in the lead up to the election, the topic will revolve around the Latino vote.

In the past referred to as the “sleeping giant,” there has been a surge in new, young Latinx voters passionate to stake their claim on the future of the U.S. The 2020 election, beyond the threatening policies of President Donald Trump, is arguably the most important election for Latinx voters because of the impact they could have on the outcome.

That “sleeping giant” is the largest nonwhite voting bloc in this year’s election.

And it hasn’t escaped both presidential candidates, as both the Biden and Trump campaigns have made concerted efforts to target Latinx voters this election cycle more than during any past election.

Joe Biden released the first-ever plan for Puerto Rico from a presidential candidate, while also partnering with Latinx political and social leaders throughout the country to further appeal.

Trump has been hard on both Venezuela and Cuba to appeal to his base of Latinx voters, which have stood steadfast through his attacks on immigrants, specifically those coming from south of the border.

Most of those voters are also older than the generation targeted by Radar2020.

Despite the older generation’s propensity to participate more, younger Latinx voters hold the key to the election’s outcome.

Latinx voter advocacy groups like VotoLatino and Mi Familia Vota have seen massive increases in voter registration among younger Latinx populations, but registering is only the surface of the battle.

Those votes need to turn out on Election Day for real change to occur.