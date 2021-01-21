The subtle way Kamala Harris repped Puerto Ricans at her inauguration

When Kamala Harris was sworn into office on Jan. 20, she was already making groundbreaking history by being the first woman Vice President of the United States. She also became the first Black Vice President and of South Asian descent.

While everyone was amazed by A-listers who joined the ceremony, such as Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, others were captivated by Harris’ wardrobe.

The new VP wore a purple two-piece dress and matching coat by fashion designer Christopher John Rogers, an African-American, LGBTQ designer who was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Rogers is an up and coming talent who has created fun and vibrant dresses for Lizzo, Cardi B, and former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Another showstopping piece that Harris wore was a pearl necklace created by Puerto Rican jeweler Wilfredo Rosado, based in Brooklyn.

Rosado explained that he wanted to create something ‘special’ and ‘unique’ for Harris to wear at the 59th inauguration ceremony.

“The necklace has a few unifying themes; the gold chain link symbolizes strength, the pearl is representative of both femininity and resilience, and the diamonds add a hint of glamour that I felt was perfect for the occasion,” Rosado told Harper’s Bazaar.

Rosado’s distinct talent has also drawn famous customers like Julia Roberts, Ricky Martin, and Mariah Carey, whose engagement ring he designed when she became engaged Australian Billionaire, James Packer.

The enchanting necklace that Rosado made for Harris is created with 12 Australian sea pearls and separated by 11 sparkling diamonds.

“I wanted it to represent who Kamala is — to Americans, to women, to people of color, to the world,” says Rosado. “I've admired her for a long time and love her strength, her fierceness, her realness.”

Although Rosado’s career spans almost 13 years and has been filled with many endeavors like working as a fashion editor at Interview Magazine and working at Giorgio Armani as the senior Vice President of fashion and image, he said the greatest achievement in his career is seeing Kamala Harris wear his necklace.

“A female Vice President is long overdue in itself. And she is a person of color which is also amazing, especially after the administration we’re coming out of. It shows the world we are back on track,” he explained.

There was also a Facebook group created for women who supported Harris by wearing pearls and converses as a sign of ‘solidarity’ on inauguration day.

One of the women, Sandra Broome-Edwards, talked with the New York Times and discussed why the Facebook group is influential.

“Finding this group has given me a new focus. Looking at all these photos has taken my mind off what is occurring in the world,” she said.

Edwards ended up wearing her grandmother’s pearls and a pair of converses to symbolize the greatness of ‘sisterhood.’

It is no question that Harris has been a trailblazer in her political career, but she is also an innovator in culture and equality, which the country needs right now.