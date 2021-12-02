The WTA and its ban on tournaments in China

The tennis world still has not come out of its astonishment after the mysterious disappearance of the player Peng Shuai after she denounced having been the victim of sexual abuse by a member of the Chinese government. And although the player appeared days later making statements through a video call, this only aroused more questions and suspicion on the part of international authorities.

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

The World Tennis Federation, WTA, set a precedent against a world power and acted decisively not to normalize events such as the worrying disappearance of the professional tennis player.

Regardless of the millions of dollars at stake, especially since China is one of the most important markets for world tennis, the WTA announced a boycott until the Shuai case is resolved. "I cannot require our athletes, without guilt of conscience, to compete there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to speak freely and has apparently been pressured to drop her allegations of sexual assault," said Steve Simon, the president of the association.

"With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong." — wta (@WTA) December 1, 2021

What happened to Peng Shuai?

After the 35-year-old tennis player accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual abuse, she mysteriously disappeared and only after international complaints some emails and short interventions appeared through videos, where the athlete said she was fine. However, more than a month after Shuai's complaints, the player does not show true signs of being well, not even after a video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, whom many pointed out to participate in favor of the Chinese government.

A sports association in favor of human rights

Unlike Fifa, the IOC or Formula 1, the Women's Tennis Association took a stance that goes beyond its commercial interests. Rather than remain silent in the face of the strange events that have surrounded the disappearance and intermittent appearance of Peng Shuai, the WTA takes a symbolic step in which it exposes the misplaced actions of a government as powerful as the Chinese.

An opposite example of this courageous boycott of the WTA is presented precisely by the green light that is given to the World Cup in Qatar next year, regardless of the clear human rights abuses by the organization.

"I have been gratified by the massive amount of international support the WTA has received for its position on this matter. To further protect Peng and many other women throughout the world, it is more urgent than ever for people to speak out. The WTA will do everything possible to protect its players. As we do so, I hope leaders around the world will continue to speak out so justice can be done for Peng, and all women, no matter the financial ramifications," resaltó Simon en su comunicado.

