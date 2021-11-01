World Series Game 6: What you need to know about the Braves-Astros game

We take advantage of the resting day in the midst of this exciting World Series to share some interesting facts about the latest “Fall Classic” played in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the numbers displayed by the gambling fans.

While the series is about to play the sixth game this Tuesday, November 2, with the Atlanta Braves leading in the series 3-2 over the Houston Astros, at this point in the finals things are not as they seemed a week ago, before the start of the first game.

How many World Series appearances do these two teams add up to?

These two teams, which were once part of the National League at the same time, have reached the World Series 13 times, the Braves 10 times, and the Astros 3 times (including once in the National League). The balance for these two teams is negative: while those of Atlanta have only been able to crown on three occasions (losing in the other six), Houston could only reach the trophy in 2017 after beating the Dodgers.

How many times have they faced each other?

Including 5 playoff series, these two teams have seen each other more than 700 times, this being the first time they have met in a World Series. Due to calendar issues and then due to the coronavirus, these two teams had not seen each other since 2017. To add more drama to this rivalry, father and son compete for the trophy this year, Brian Snitker as manager of the Braves, and his son Troy, who is the hitting coach in Houston.

Which team was the favorite?

At the start of the World Series, sportsbooks and specialists signaled the Houston Astros as the favorite, especially as they reached their third final in five years (they won against Los Angeles in 2017 and lost to Washington in 2019), while Atlanta had not reached this stage in 22 years, when in 1999 they lost to the Yankees; Braves have also not won a "Fall Classic" since 1995, when they defeated Cleveland.

How many times has a 3-1 been reversed in the World Series?

With a series that has the Braves up 3 to 2 (reaching 3-1), the numbers say that only 6 teams, out of 118 times, have managed to achieve this feat. The last time was in 2016, when the Chicago Cubs snapped a 108-year untitled streak. So did the Kansas City Royals in 1985 against the St. Louis Cardinals; in 1979 the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied against the Baltimore Orioles; in 1968 the Cardinals lost to the Detroit Tigers, and in 1925 the Pirates rallied against the Washington Senators.

For their part, the Atlanta Braves hope not to repeat what they experienced in 1958 when the Bronx took the advantage from them and left them without a World Series (last year they lived it against the Dodgers in the conference final).

Who will be the starters for Game 6?

On the side of the Astros, who are betting on taking the series until the final game 7, the starter will be the losing pitcher of the third game, the right-handed from Venezuela Luis García. Atlanta, which for its part hopes to finish these finals, will open the game with left-handed Max Fried, who also fell in his previous appearance during the second game and who replaces the injured with a fibula fracture (and previously assigned for this game) Charlie Morton.

Betting on game 6?

According to the specialized publication FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK, for this game 6 the Houston Astros have a better chance than Atlanta to win.

Although Atlanta appears as the favorite to win the World Series (with -240), thanks to the fact that it only has to win one game of its next two, and Houston, which has the advantage of playing both games (if necessary) in its stadium, presents less probabilities (+200), it is the Astros who with -126 would win this Tuesday, November 2 against the Braves (+108), which would lead us to a possible seventh and final game on Wednesday 3 of November.

Where and when?

Game 6 of the World Series will be played on Tuesday, November 2 at Minute Maid Park in Arlington, Texas starting at 8:09 p.m. (EDT). If necessary, the seventh game will take place on Wednesday, November 3 at the same place and at the same time.