Who is most likely to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021?

In 2020, due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19 worldwide, the Ballon d'Or could not be awarded and the ceremony was postponed until this year where the great players of the world's major leagues will compete again for the top prize.

Among the favorite candidates to win this year are Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Poland's Robert Lewandowski, Italy's Jorginho, Britain's Harry Kane and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

According to information revealed this Friday by the Portuguese news channel RTP, Lionel Messi has already been informed by France Football magazine that he will be the winner of the award at the end of the month.

The early announcement by the magazine is due to the fact that the French media must conduct an interview with the winner prior to the awards gala, so that he can appear in time on the cover of its print edition in December.

"Messi is the winner of the Ballon d'Or 2021. The Argentine player won for the seventh time the award attributed by France Football magazine. According to what RTP found out, the soccer player has already been informed that he is the winner and has even granted the usual interview to the French publication", commented the host of RTP's Jornal da Tarde newscast.