Who is most likely to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021?

If so, this would be the seventh Ballon d'Or for the Argentine star and would put him at the top of the list as the player with the most awards in this category, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with five trophies.
Until this season, Messi was first in the voting on six occasions, came second on five other occasions, climbed to the third step once and was outside the top three in two galas (5th in 2018 and 20th in 2006). It should be noted that the media compiles the list of 30 finalists and then 176 journalists from different parts of the world distribute five votes (6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point depending on the position) among their favorites to carry out the final choice.
La Pulga had a brilliant season: he won the Copa del Rey, was the top scorer of La Liga in Spain and ended a long drought in the Argentine National Team by winning the Copa América (where he was top scorer). He played a total of 47 games, in which he scored 38 goals and provided 14 assists.
A few days ago, a striking list had gone viral on social networks, giving the Polish Robert Lewandowski as the supposed winner.
The award will be presented on November 29.
The 20 candidates for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award
Lautaro Martinez
Phil Foden
Mohamed Salah
Neymar
Harry Kane
Mason Mount
Nicolo Barella
Ruben Dias
Giorgio Chiellini
Gianluigi Donarrumma
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kevin de Bruyne
Erling Haaland
Romelu Lukaku
Kylian Mbappé
Karim Benzema
N'Golo Kanté
Jorginho
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
