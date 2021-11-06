Advertisement

Who is most likely to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021?

Messi poses with his six Ballon d'Or awards. Photo: Twitter

Messi poses with his six Ballon d'Or awards. Photo: Twitter

Who is most likely to win the Ballon d'Or in 2021?

Many speculations are made about who will be the next winner of the highest soccer award. 

 

by Erika Ardila
 11/06/2021 - 08:40
in
Messi poses with his six Ballon d'Or awards. Photo: Twitter
Messi poses with his six Ballon d'Or awards. Photo: Twitter

By Erika Ardila
November 06, 2021
In 2020, due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19 worldwide, the Ballon d'Or could not be awarded and the ceremony was postponed until this year where the great players of the world's major leagues will compete again for the top prize.
 
Among the favorite candidates to win this year are Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Poland's Robert Lewandowski, Italy's Jorginho, Britain's Harry Kane and Argentina's Lionel Messi.
 
According to information revealed this Friday by the Portuguese news channel RTP, Lionel Messi has already been informed by France Football magazine that he will be the winner of the award at the end of the month.
 
The early announcement by the magazine is due to the fact that the French media must conduct an interview with the winner prior to the awards gala, so that he can appear in time on the cover of its print edition in December. 
 
"Messi is the winner of the Ballon d'Or 2021. The Argentine player won for the seventh time the award attributed by France Football magazine. According to what RTP found out, the soccer player has already been informed that he is the winner and has even granted the usual interview to the French publication", commented the host of RTP's Jornal da Tarde newscast.

 

If so, this would be the seventh Ballon d'Or for the Argentine star and would put him at the top of the list as the player with the most awards in this category, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with five trophies. 
 
Until this season, Messi was first in the voting on six occasions, came second on five other occasions, climbed to the third step once and was outside the top three in two galas (5th in 2018 and 20th in 2006). It should be noted that the media compiles the list of 30 finalists and then 176 journalists from different parts of the world distribute five votes (6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point depending on the position) among their favorites to carry out the final choice.
 
La Pulga had a brilliant season: he won the Copa del Rey, was the top scorer of La Liga in Spain and ended a long drought in the Argentine National Team by winning the Copa América (where he was top scorer). He played a total of 47 games, in which he scored 38 goals and provided 14 assists.
 
A few days ago, a striking list had gone viral on social networks, giving the Polish Robert Lewandowski as the supposed winner.
 
The award will be presented on November 29. 
The 20 candidates for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award
Lautaro Martinez
Phil Foden
Mohamed Salah
Neymar
Harry Kane
Mason Mount
Nicolo Barella
Ruben Dias
Giorgio Chiellini
Gianluigi Donarrumma
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kevin de Bruyne
Erling Haaland
Romelu Lukaku
Kylian Mbappé
Karim Benzema
N'Golo Kanté
Jorginho
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Ballon d'or
messi
soccer

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Sports

Atlanta Braves win 2021 World Series
How much money do World Series winners get?
Promotional image game 6 World Series
World Series Game 6: What you need to know about the Braves-Astros game
An empty Parkview Field minor league baseball stadium is shown in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana. Photo: Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP, File.
MLB announces plan to improve housing for minor league players
Diana Taurasi, guard for the Phoenix Mercury. Photo: Getty Images. 
Diana Taurasi voted by fans as WNBA’s greatest player
AL DIA News
AL DIA News