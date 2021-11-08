Top 5 soccer coaches who were players

Regarding the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the technical direction of the team he loves, FC Barcelona, we undertook the task of looking for some of the professional soccer players who have made the leap from the field to the coach's bench in the last 20 years.

This trend, which is getting stronger every day thanks to the incredible results that some of the examples on our list have achieved, seems to be liked by both, team owners and members of the specialized sports press, who even hire them as commentators or rapporteurs during their "sabbatical" periods.

These are some of the technical directors of the present time who have known how to stand out after hanging their football boots guides as players. Although they have not been successful every time, there are several who are currently on the list of the best in the world in their profession.

Pep Guardiola

The Spanish coach, who led the golden generation of Barcelona and introduced us to the best version of Lionel Messi, is undoubtedly one of the greatest references of ex-footballers who became respected and technical multi-winners of soccer. Today he commands the ranks of Manchester City, a team that has become powerful in the United Kingdom but still has an outstanding debt with the long-awaited Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane

Triple winner of the Uefa Champions League with Real Madrid, a team with which he achieved the highest award in club football also as a player. The extraordinary French creative midfielder, who also led his country to conquer the FIFA World Cup in 1998, is today a benchmark of success and effectiveness on the world football scene, becoming the only coach to reach the top European crown in three consecutive occasions.

Diego Simeone

The brave midfielder of the Argentine national team and historical player of Atlético de Madrid is today one of the most respected coaches in the Spanish League and in world football. Simeone managed to put the "colchoneros" team on the map of the main teams in Europe that, until his arrival, was satisfied by appearing in the middle of the table and was not considered a strong contender in international competitions. Finalist in the Champions League and winner of the “league of the stars”, Simeone is also one of the coaches who always appears on the list of favorites to lead his national team.

Andriy Shevchenko

The historic scorer for Milan of Italy and the Ukrainian soccer team became his country's national coach, from where he led a new breed of talents who dream of conquering Europe, just as his coach did decades ago. He recently returned to Italian Serie A, this time as the technical director of Genova, a team with which he hopes to be able to reach international tournaments.

Ryan Giggs

The eternal and iconic Welsh winger of the successful Manchester United led by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, where he was chosen as the best player in the history of this team, also decided to continue in the football scene after retiring as a professional player and until recently he practiced as head coach of his country's national team. As a curious case, one that differentiates him from other members of this list, in 2014 Giggs was chosen as provisional coach after the removal of the coach on duty, being still an active player and determining his entry into the field of play in which it would be his last match as a professional.

Whether at professional clubs or national teams, many former players continue to draw on decades of experience as footballers to now handle the threads of a new generation who is fortunate and honored to be led by some of the most successful and transcendent footballers in the recent history of the sport. The list is extensive and will surely continue to grow in the coming years, as the great success achieved by this group of technicians will not fail to seduce the great teams of the world.