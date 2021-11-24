Qatar 2022: Despite controversies the World Cup continues

When Fifa decided to grant the home of the World Cup to Qatar, no one was surprised, especially by all the suspicions of corruption that surrounded the election, which has not been oficially proved so far and then nothing seems to be able to prevent the realization of the first event of this kind in the middle east.

In 2018, The Sunday Times claimed to have seen leaked documents that would prove that the Qatari committee hired former CIA agents and a US public relations company to discredit the other nominees to host the World Cup, important countries such as Australia, South Korea, the United States and Japan.

Through a statement, Fifa indicated that "a thorough investigation was conducted by Michael García, the US prosecutor, and its conclusions are available," referring to the investigation that was carried out before the revelations of the British publication .

One year after the start of the most important national team event in the world, the information about the teams that have already qualified and everything related to the sporting part has taken a back seat. And it is that the criticism of fans, activists and organizations such as Amnesty International does not stop, and they continue to point out the serious irregularities that continue to surround the organization of the World Cup.

Modern slavery

While the Qatar 2022 organization inaugurated the Al-Thumama Stadium at the end of October, the sixth of the stages that will be used during the World Cup, with 8 in total, the world has heard more news about the difficult working conditions that have had to face those who have built the modern scenarios.

Different sectors have been denouncing the absence of rights for workers, from countries such as India, Nepal and Bangladesh, who, in addition to having to submit to inhumane conditions in the performance of their work, are also forced to live in an unworthy way in camps with unsanitary conditions.

For his part, the managing director of the World Cup, Nasser al-Khater, noted that Qatar has made labor law reforms for several years, underlining an "unprecedented speed."

According to the human rights organization Amnesty International, it has been learned that thousands of workers have died due to extreme heat and work conditions in the construction of the stages for the World Cup, which would have been hidden by the government from not perform the corresponding autopsies.

Read the full report here.

What about human rights?

In addition to being a country that prohibits homosexuality and restricts the rights of women, freedom of the press has become a real stone in the shoe for the organization.

The latest episode occurred on November 23 when the Qatari security forces detained two Norwegian journalists for 30 hours and deleted the videos they recorded in a migrant worker camp. The communicators, who were accused of "entering private property and filming without permission," were released and traveled back to Norway, where their prime minister described the event as unacceptable.

In March this year, players from the national teams of Germany, Norway and the Netherlands wore jerseys demanding respect for human rights in Qatar, something that has not been endorsed by governments and football federations, who prefer to focus attention on sports and put aside any statement that could be controversial and put the World Cup at risk.