Advertisement

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation hosting 24th annual Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament this weekend

The 24th annual Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament will be held between January 22nd - 23rd, 2022. Photo: Tumblr- Philadelphia Parks & Rec

The 24th annual Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament will be held between January 22nd - 23rd, 2022. Photo: Tumblr- Philadelphia Parks & Rec

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation hosting 24th annual Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament this weekend

The annual tournament will be held this weekend between Jan. 22 and 23.

by nigelt
 01/21/2022 - 17:08
in
The 24th annual Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament will be held between January 22nd - 23rd, 2022. Photo: Tumblr- Philadelphia Parks & Rec
The 24th annual Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament will be held between January 22nd - 23rd, 2022. Photo: Tumblr- Philadelphia Parks & Rec

By Andrew Kolba
January 21, 2022

This weekend, over 100 youth athletes from up and down the East Coast region will meet and compete in the 24th annual Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

The Katie Kirlin Fund supports the regional tournament in addition to local team Katie’s Komets. The fund was established by Kirlin’s family to honor her achievements in wheelchair athletics. 

The fund provides grants to sponsor wheelchair sporting evenings, purchase wheelchairs designed specifically for the athletes, and support wheelchair sports programs.

The tournament will be held this weekend between Jan. 22 and 23. The tournament will be held at the High School of the Future in Philly.

Five organizations containing over 100 athletes will compete in this weekend’s tournament. This East Coast regional tournament is intended for athletes between the ages of eight and 18. Divisions are split into younger, beginner athletes and more advanced players.

The 2022 youth wheelchair basketball teams include Philadelphia’s own Katie’s Komets with away competition featuring Bennett Blazers from Baltimore, MD; the Fairfax Falcons from Fairfax, VA; New York’s Rolling Fury, and Ryan Martin Foundation Trojans from Norwalk, CT.

The tournament is presented by Toyota. Participants will compete for a chance to take on the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA)’s annual tournament. 

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell called The Katie Kirlin Wheelchair Basketball Tournament a treasured highlight of the department’s annual programming.

"We're so proud of this year's athletes, and are so grateful to be welcoming competitors back to Philadelphia this year. Best of luck to all participants!" said Lovell.

Spectators are welcome to attend the tournament. Admission will be free, and masks will be required at all times when indoors.

Both days of this weekend’s tournament will have varied starting times. The schedule for the weekend’s tournament will be as follows:

  • Saturday, Jan. 22: from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 23: from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The High School of the Future, where the tournament will be held, is located at 4021 Parkside Avenue in Philadelphia, PA.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
philly sports
basketball tournament
basketball

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Sports

Willie O'Ree, the first Black player to play in the National Hockey League, greats fans with young hockey players behind him. Photo: Getty Images.
Willie O’Ree, NHL’s first Black player, gets jersey number retired
Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis player and number one in the world
Novak Djokovic may go without a Grand Slam in 2022
Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis player and world number one on Melbourne courts in Australia
Djokovic case: Reactions to his legal win in Australia
Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis player and world number one
Australia denies Novak Djokovic admission after vaccination controversy
AL DIA News
AL DIA News