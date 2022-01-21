Philadelphia Parks & Recreation hosting 24th annual Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament this weekend

This weekend, over 100 youth athletes from up and down the East Coast region will meet and compete in the 24th annual Katie Kirlin Youth Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

The Katie Kirlin Fund supports the regional tournament in addition to local team Katie’s Komets. The fund was established by Kirlin’s family to honor her achievements in wheelchair athletics.

The fund provides grants to sponsor wheelchair sporting evenings, purchase wheelchairs designed specifically for the athletes, and support wheelchair sports programs.

The tournament will be held this weekend between Jan. 22 and 23. The tournament will be held at the High School of the Future in Philly.

Five organizations containing over 100 athletes will compete in this weekend’s tournament. This East Coast regional tournament is intended for athletes between the ages of eight and 18. Divisions are split into younger, beginner athletes and more advanced players.

The 2022 youth wheelchair basketball teams include Philadelphia’s own Katie’s Komets with away competition featuring Bennett Blazers from Baltimore, MD; the Fairfax Falcons from Fairfax, VA; New York’s Rolling Fury, and Ryan Martin Foundation Trojans from Norwalk, CT.

The tournament is presented by Toyota. Participants will compete for a chance to take on the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA)’s annual tournament.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell called The Katie Kirlin Wheelchair Basketball Tournament a treasured highlight of the department’s annual programming.

"We're so proud of this year's athletes, and are so grateful to be welcoming competitors back to Philadelphia this year. Best of luck to all participants!" said Lovell.

Spectators are welcome to attend the tournament. Admission will be free, and masks will be required at all times when indoors.

Both days of this weekend’s tournament will have varied starting times. The schedule for the weekend’s tournament will be as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 22: from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23: from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The High School of the Future, where the tournament will be held, is located at 4021 Parkside Avenue in Philadelphia, PA.